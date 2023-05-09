Liverpool could pull off a huge signing this summer by forging ahead with a move for electric Napoli phenom Piotr Zielinski, who has been excellent this season.

What's the latest on Piotr Zielinski to Liverpool?

According to Polish outlet Meczyki (via reports in Spain), Liverpool are 'seriously considering' a move for Zielinski as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape his centre.

The 28-year-old playmaker has been of previous attention to the Reds, with Udinese turning down a bid of £11.7m from the Merseyside club in the early phases of Klopp's reign.

While Liverpool do hold interest, it is unlikely that the Serie A champions would be willing to part with such an instrumental member of their title-winning exploits, however, the player's contract is set for expiry in 2024, which could force Napoli into cashing in on their £23m-rated asset while they can.

Should Liverpool sign Piotr Zielinski?

The argument that Liverpool have been somewhat over-reliant on creativity from the flanks during Klopp's tenure certainly wouldn't be a baseless claim.

Indeed, marauding full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have collectively chalked up a whopping 134 assists for the Anfield outfit, both making their debuts under Klopp's wing, with the German gaffer's system demanding a more consummately industrious midfield.

Zielinski, however, could rewrite the script; the £110k-per-week machine has been a faultless presence for his outfit this term, hailed as a "baller" by The Athletic's Patrick Boyland, scoring seven goals and providing ten assists from 40 matches as the Little Donkeys secured their first Scudetto since 1989/90.

The distinguished Poland international, with 80 caps, is one of Europe's superlative creative forces, with FBref ranking him among the top 11% of midfielders for rate of goals, the top 1% for rate of assists and shot-creating actions and the top 18% for progressive carries per 90, with the site likening him to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Odegaard and Luka Modric.

He is the all-encompassing midfielder Liverpool need to return to the top, having fallen by the wayside this term and scrambling to qualify for the Champions League, fifth with three matches to play.

His former boss, Carlo Ancelotti, furthered the argument that he is one of Europe's leading midfielders after waxing lyrical over his laudable scope.

He said: “Zielinski is a complete midfielder, he played in all positions with me. He is dynamic and skilled with the ball.”

Should Klopp succeed with a bid, the 5 foot 10 gem could forge a deadly partnership with the Reds' rising star Curtis Jones, who has impressed with his recent performances from the centre.

Liverpool are currently rising on a six-match win streak in the Premier League, unbeaten in eight, with eight of Jones' nine starts in the top-flight this term coming during this period, with one analyst & scout hailing him as the "complete #8".

With Jones ranking among the top 4% of midfielders across Europe's big five leagues for pass completion, as well as the top 8% for progressive carries, he can mirror Zielinski's impact and perhaps drive the ball further up-field with the regularity that will allow the Napoli maestro to find pockets to wreak havoc.

Liverpool must swoop, Napoli's blistering seasonal success is evidence enough that the Pole's acquisition would be a resounding triumph, and with Klopp holding a longtime admiration, he has clearly done his homework.