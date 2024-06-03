Liverpool are planning "negotiations" for a new midfielder likened to Reds legend Javier Mascherano, according to an update from journalist Eduardo Burgos.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds were strongly backed to seal the signing of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram during last summer's transfer window, but a move failed to materialise. Now, they are reportedly back in for the Frenchman, however, and are open to the idea of having talks with him. He could be viewed as an upgrade on Wataru Endo, and it's clear finding a long-term successor for the 31-year-old is a priority this summer, despite his impressive form as a short-term fix.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is also thought to be wanted by new Liverpool manager Arne Slot, having enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign that saw him take home the Championship Player of the Season prize. The Dutchman registered 29 goal contributions (20 goals and nine assists) in 44 starts, showing what a relentless supplier of end product he was.

Meanwhile, teenage Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo is seen as a player with a massive future in the game, and the Reds are looking to pip rivals Manchester United to his signature this summer. A bid of £12m could be enough to get their man, which could look like a bargain in the future.

Darwin Nunez had an up-and-down season at Anfield, ending up being out of the starting lineup and receiving criticism for some poor finishing, and Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is being looked at as an upgrade. The 23-year-old has just enjoyed a ruthless campaign, scoring 23 goals in the Eredivisie, and it could be that Slot wants to bring him to Merseyside with him.

Liverpool want Javier Mascherano-like ace

According to Burgos on X [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are set to "intensify contacts" with Porto midfielder Alan Varela ahead of a potential move to Anfield this summer.

The Reds will "soon open negotiations" with the 22-year-old, who is believed to have a €70m (£60m) release clause in his current contract.

As mentioned, finding a superior player to Endo has to be one of Liverpool's most pressing pieces of business this summer, considering the Japanese stalwart's limitations at the base of the midfield. He has done well overall, earning cult hero status, but he isn't an elite-level No.6, and having someone at that level is so important in the modern game, as Fabinho showed at his peak.

While Varela is still a young player learning his trade, he could be a perfect midfield addition, especially as he has been compared to former Reds ace Mascherano, who was such a strong performer in the late 2000s under Rafa Benitez, making up a stunning midfield alongside Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso.

The Argentine has been described as a "wonderful player" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he averaged 1.2 tackles per game in the Primeira Liga last season, as well as completing 90.2% of his passes, showing his effectiveness in and out of possession.

Liverpool simply must add to their defensive midfield options - Alexis Mac Allister has shown that he is far more effective in a No.8 role - and Varela is an ideal choice to bring in, both as an immediate starter and a long-term star.