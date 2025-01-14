Liverpool have four players who are out of contract in the next 12 months, but how many of them will be leaving the club instead of staying on?

The Reds are flying high in the Premier League this season, building a healthy lead at the top of the table after a great first year under Arne Slot so far.

While there is so much for Liverpool supporters to be positive about, there is concern surrounding the futures of a number of players whose contracts expire in the next 12 months.

Here's who they are...

1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

Now rightly seen as one of the finest full-backs of his generation, Trent Alexander-Arnold has already achieved so much at the age of just 26.

A Champions League and Premier League winner, Liverpool's vice-captain has produced extraordinary quality from right-back, racking up 85 assists in the process.

However, his current Reds deal runs out at the end of this season, and it is common knowledge that Real Madrid see him as a perfect long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

There is concern from Liverpool supporters that Alexander-Arnold hasn't openly said he wants to remain at his boyhood club, meaning he naturally feels the most likely of those out of contract in the summer to move on this summer.

To lose him at this point in his career would be a massive blow for the Reds, and he has a huge decision to make in his career, not least in terms of his legacy at Anfield.

If he stays, he will likely be the future captain and be one of the all-time great players in the club's history, but if he leaves, his reputation will forever be tarnished.

It is easy to see why both outcomes appeal to Alexander-Arnold given how big the lure of Madrid is to many, but a host of Liverpool players have left during this era and quickly fallen away, whether that be Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane or Jordan Henderson, among others. That should act as a warning to him.

2 Vitezslav Jaros

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

The least high-profile of the four Liverpool players who can leave Anfield in 2025 is young goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, who has made two appearances this season.

The Czech was thrown on late in the day in the Premier League clash at Crystal Palace in October following an injury to Alisson, doing a solid job.

It is clear that Jaros' pathway is extremely limited when it comes to getting minutes, not only because Alisson remains arguably the world's best 'keeper, but also due to Caoimhin Kelleher being a great backup option.

Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia last summer, and while he has remained on loan there for the 2024/25 campaign, the likelihood is that he will be part of the first team in some form later this year.

This all means that Jaros leaving on a free transfer when his deal expires makes complete sense, allowing him to join a club where he is more likely to feature regularly. It is hard to see him even becoming second-choice any time soon, which is surely not ideal for him.

3 Mohamed Salah

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

There arguably hasn't been a better player in the world this season than Mohamed Salah, who continues to find freakish levels of attacking brilliance.

The Egyptian has been vocal about his Liverpool future in interviews and on social media, continually suggesting that this is his final season at the club.

That said, he has made it clear that he is happy at Anfield, instead hinting that the club haven't spoken to him enough or offered him the terms that he wants in an extension.

While no player is bigger than the club, Salah has shown this season why he is such an indispensable figure, and there is no reason why he should slow up over the next few years.

He keeps himself in incredible shape, is a true professional and is the type of driven character who will want to be breaking records for many more years to come.

At this point, it would still be a surprise if Salah didn't sign a new contract, despite his comments, but that's not to say that it's a given. Far from it.

4 Virgil van Dijk

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

Virgil van Dijk completes the trio of Liverpool legends whose contracts have dominated the headlines in recent months, as the Dutchman continues to outline his status as one of the best centre-backs of all time.

The 33-year-old has been as good as ever this season, performing at a colossal level and securing the Reds' defence when they've started to creak at the back during games. For all of Salah's magic, he is the most important player for Slot, and will be moving forward.

Like his Egyptian teammate, Van Dijk isn't getting any younger, but age is only a number and the Liverpool captain has made it perfectly clear that he still has plenty of years still left in him at the top level.

Out of himself, Alexander-Arnold and Salah, the Netherlands international feels the most likely to sign on without too many issues, even though it is frustrating how late in the day the club have left it. Seeing him depart would be an enormous shock, not to mention a body blow for the Reds.

Liverpool supporters will be split when it comes to who the most important player to tie down is, but it wouldn't be a surprise at all if Van Dijk got the most votes, following seven remarkable years at Anfield. A contract extension is an absolute no-brainer.