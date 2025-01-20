Liverpool are in the driving seat for the Premier League title, six points clear of second-placed sides Arsenal and Nottingham Forest while yielding a game in hand.

After Darwin Nunez came up trumps in the dying embers at the Gtech on Saturday, Brentford manager Thomas Frank conceded that Liverpool are the "best team in the world" right now and a "level above" their closest challengers in the top flight.

It's true that the Bees missed several promising chances across a hard-contested fixture, but Liverpool's 37 shots told the tale of the tape, with their last-gasp goals vindication after 90 minutes of profligacy.

It was an off day for the Premier League's finest frontline, but Nunez proved that Liverpool have title-winning strength in depth, even if window-related noise suggests that the Reds should invest this winter.

Arne Slot has been predictably coy when quizzed on transfer and contract-related issues, but FSG do have some targets on their shortlist and there's one in particular who might join the cause this month.

Liverpool's January transfer plans

Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki has reached an agreement with his club regarding his prospective sale this month. The Ligue 1 side are engulfed in financial issues and would ease their burdens by cashing in on the 21-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano has relayed the news, confirming that Cherki could be available this month for a bargain €22.5m (roughly £19m) fee.

While the transfer guru doesn't explicitly mention Liverpool as suitors, Spanish reports have confirmed that the Anfield side are gearing up to make their move, following their own recent vein of eye-catching opportunities - the signings of Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa, for example.

The report notes that the Reds are 'willing' to meet his asking price and that they are now the 'main candidates' to sign the Frenchman having intensified their efforts to sign him this month.

As such, it's suggested that if 'all goes according to plan, Cherki could be wearing a Liverpool shirt in the next few days.'

What Rayan Cherki would bring to Liverpool

Some might feel that Cherki's profile is not of the greatest importance to Liverpool given the supposed lack of depth at centre-back and the ongoing decline of Andy Robertson.

But this is a talent - for a shrewd price - who cannot be allowed to pass by. This season, Cherki has enjoyed prolific success across all competitions, posting five goals and eight assists over 22 outings and serving as his team's creative talisman.

Described as "one of the most skilful players on earth" by pundit Frank Lebouef, Cherki would certainly bring some flair to a Liverpool frontline blessed with dynamism and depth.

Cherki's playmaking prowess and capacity to mix things up across a variety of positions issue a strong remark on his chances of excelling on English shores, providing relief across a range of areas for Slot's side.

Rayan Cherki - Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Attacking midfield 62 18 10 Right winger 43 9 9 Left winger 18 0 5 Centre-forward 7 2 0 Central midfield 1 0 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

While Liverpool already have an elite up-and-coming architect named Harvey Elliott, Cherki could be the perfect attacking midfielder to complete the set, with a dribbling skill that differentiates him from his age-mates.

As per FBref, Cherki ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for passes attempted, the top 1% for progressive passes and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

His big personality on the field and doggedness in making things happen on the ball could serve the resurgence of Nunez neatly indeed over the coming months, with the Uruguay international's brace reopening the door to an important role as the Slot machine churns on.

Nunez - Premier League Record Season Apps Goals Shots (on target) Big chances missed 24/25 16 4 1.6 (0.6) 3 23/24 36 11 3.0 (1.3) 27 22/23 29 9 2 9 (1.3) 20 Stats via Sofascore

Though we're extrapolating from a far more narrow data pool, it's curious to note that Nunez's woes this season have not come as a result of wastefulness, comparatively to the past two seasons, but rather, a decreased output. It's like that this is a by-product of Slot's lack of trust in Liverpool's club-record striker.

Nunez, to be sure, is a player who runs on frenetic energy, on chaos. His tenacity and willingness to ruffle feathers with innate predatory movements is something that cannot be easily replaced. Diogo Jota, in this sense, is his inverse, all cool and calculated finishing.

Alongside Cherki, Nunez could take centre stage as a key man in one of the Premier League's most unpredictable strike forces, bringing dynamism and destructive energy to Slot's team.

Slot, of course, will always champion control, but when combining the rawness of such a forward with the Dutch coach's sharp tactics, Liverpool might unlock new levels to their attacking line, with Nunez darting forward to latch onto Cherki's surgical passes - hopefully with a refined ball-striking sense.

Nunez has shown that he can thrive when placed in reactionary, high-octane situations. Well, in Cherki, a player who journalist Dean Jones has lauded for his "outrageous" skills, he might just find the perfect partner.