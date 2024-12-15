Liverpool returned to Premier League action in a disappointing manner on Saturday, having been made to settle for a 2-2 draw with Marco Silva's Fulham.

The title-chasing Reds had to play the majority of the contest with ten men after an early red card was handed out to Andrew Robertson, leading to a share of the points having to be stomached come full-time.

As much as Robertson let himself down as an experienced figure in Arne Slot's camp, nobody can accuse Mohamed Salah of not being at his blistering best this season, even as his contract situation remains up in the air.

Salah's importance at Liverpool

Despite being 32 years of age, the Egyptian maverick is showing no signs of rust when donning a Reds jersey, with Salah helping himself to an assist in this score draw versus the Cottagers.

He was still lovely against the Londoners, firing three shots towards goal, but the usually potent attacker would have to make do with just an assist after he played Cody Gakpo into space for Liverpool's opener in the thrilling contest.

If the sublime Liverpool number 11 had found the back of the net on Saturday, that would have been eight league games on the spin for Salah where he'd scored, with the forward ageing like a fine wine on Merseyside.

In total, he has a staggering 16 goals and 13 assists next to his name from only 23 fixtures, with the anxiety levels ramping up now no doubt over whether he will stay at Liverpool past this season or whether a new suitor will come in and snap him up.

If the latter does become an unfortunate reality for Slot and Co, they could do far worse than securing the services of this explosive star as his replacement.

Liverpool eyeing up dream Salah replacement

As per a report from journalist Graeme Bailey the table-topping Reds have informed Barcelona that they would be over the moon if a move for Raphinha could finally take place.

The report further reveals that Arsenal and Manchester City - alongside Liverpool - all enquired about the spellbinding Brazilian in the summer. The trio of sides are still interested in the player and have allegedly been in talks with agents regarding a potential statement in 2025.

Well known to fans in England for his heroics whilst at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa, Liverpool will also be keeping tabs on the constantly entertaining winger when you look at how well he's taken to life in Spain.

Raphinha is putting up Salah-like numbers for Hansi Flick's giants this season to date, with the growing possibility that he could be the exact replacement Slot's men are calling out for if their esteemed servant leaves the building.

Raphinha's numbers vs Salah's - FBRef Stat Raphinha Salah Games played 23 23 Goals scored 17 16 Assists 10 13 Total shots * 3.46 3.85 Shot-creating actions * 5.75 4.95 Progressive passes * 4.19 4.50 Progressive carries * 3.49 3.74 Successful take-ons * 1.29 1.21 Stats by FBRef (* = per 90 mins)

Very similar when comparing their attacking games over the last year using FBRef, alongside the fact Raphinha is remarkably only two goal contributions off Salah for his 2024/25 output, the South American might well be just what Liverpool need to soften any blow that might well come their way.

Raphinha's stunning goal and assist numbers have even seen him be labelled as "Europe's best player in 24/25" by Sky Sports journalist Dougie Critchley, despite Salah lighting up the Premier League.

It would be a real knock to the system if Liverpool were to lose their magnificent attacker, but if Raphinha then comes in, that gaping wound could be sorted out rather quickly.