Liverpool supporters far and wide will be desperate to see Arne Slot succeed in the Anfield dugout, but then Jurgen Klopp wore big boots and they will be decidedly hard to fill.

Granted, Slot, formerly of Feyenoord in the Netherlands, has tactical acumen, charisma and a winning smile. He has the ingredients to stir up success and lift an already talented squad that won the Carabao Cup last season and fought hard for the Premier League title, pulled away by a disappointing plummet in form toward the backend of the campaign.

But the idea of illustrious fortunes has already taken root in the hive mind of this Liverpool team, and now Slot is looking to build a foundation to reach such a level and sustain it.

Liverpool have a talented squad, yes, but so do Arsenal, and so do Manchester City. Moreover, so does a rather worrying group of top-flight rivals pushing for prominence. This squad might just need a tinker to put it in a good position to realise such potential next year, and beyond.

The Merseysiders might be well stocked across the park but there is no question that improvements could be made, with one exciting transfer story refusing to go away.

Liverpool transfer news

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are still interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who was offered to the Reds at the end of June as the Magpies sought to solve their PSR concerns.

Now that Newcastle have avoided a breach, signing the one-time Liverpool academy member is going to be tricky, but Football Insider's report suggests that a new bid is being plotted. However, the Toon are looking for a 'huge fee' in order to sell.

Indeed, Eddie Howe's outfit's £75m asking price is proving to be a sticking point, but Michael Edwards is a savvy negotiator and could yet canvass a shrewd and acceptable proposal.

Anthony Gordon's Newcastle career in numbers

Newcastle signed Gordon from Everton for £45m in January 2023 after the winger forced his way out of Goodison via a transfer request. He had made his name with Everton after being released by his boyhood club (Liverpool) during his teenage years.

He might have flattered to deceive at first on Tyneside but the Englishman went from strength to strength after a summer of recovery and invaluable pre-season, he has bloomed into one of the Premier League's most coveted attacking players.

Indeed, having scored just one goal and failed to register an assist across 16 appearances during the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign, Gordon's prolific exploits last season earned him the prize of United's Player of the Season, with his teammate Bruno Guimaraes hailing his "unbelievable" efforts.

Fleet-footed, slippery and invariably dangerous, the 23-year-old proved that he can throw down with the best that Europe has to offer last year and was duly called up to Gareth Southgate's England Euro 2024 squad as a result.

After all, 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions during his first full year at St. James' Park is hardly something to be sniffed at, especially when considering the player's overall performance level.

Premier League 23/24: Anthony Gordon Stat # Matches played 35 Matches started 34 Goals 11 Assists 10 Big chances created 16 Pass completion 82% Shots taken per game 2.3 Key passes per game 1.6 Tackles per game 1.6 Ball recoveries per game 3.6 Dribbles per game 1.5 Duels won per game 5.3 Stats via Sofascore

All-encompassing, Gordon has the mark of an elite-level forward and would be a brilliant addition to Slot's Liverpool team, bringing pace, potency and playmaking quality to make a marked effect on the success of a new era. He is undoubtedly an "exciting" player, as former Red Emile Heskey billed him.

Liverpool will of course weigh up the pros and cons but simply imagining the partnership that could be forged between the winger and Trent Alexander-Arnold is enough to get the legs wobbling.

How Trent could benefit Gordon at Liverpool

As per FBref, Alexander-Arnold ranks among the top 12% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 5% for assists, the top 1% for passes attempted and shot-creating actions and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90.

The £180k-per-week talent is truly one of Europe's superlative ball-playing stars, with pundit Jamie Carragher even exclaiming that "it's like having Kevin De Bruyne at right-back" - in reference to his ability to make staggering surgical passes, carving backlines open at will.

Gordon would relish the opportunity to play with such a phenom at club level.

Liverpool may have a top-class left winger in Luis Diaz, while Cody Gakpo has showcased his ability to wreak havoc from out wide for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 this summer, leading the scoring charts. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are both competent on the wing too, albeit better placed in a central striking position.

Supporters understand - if a bit grudgingly - that FSG are reluctant to authorise a high-cost acquisition in such a position given the rich spread of options at Slot's disposal, but if one were to leave, the stance would change entirely.

Diaz has been consistently linked with a move to Barcelona over recent months, but Liverpool would only entertain offers in excess of £50m and La Blaugrana aren't exactly loaded. Still, the interest is genuine and things could change over the next two months.

Harking back to that earlier Alexander-Arnold point, Gordon's pace and output might not be too dissimilar to that of Diaz but the England international is proving himself to be far more reliable in front of goal, providing the Reds' vice-captain with an unceasing attacking focal point to find with his diverse passing ability.

Alexander-Arnold created the joint-fifth-most big chances (16) in the Premier League last season despite starting only 25 times during an injury-affected year, and given that he is starting to shuttle into the centre with greater regularity, he might find himself placed to pick out surging peers such as Gordon with all the more constancy.

If the finances end up working out, Liverpool must surely push to sign Gordon, who wants the move and, four years younger than Diaz, could be one of Slot's linchpins over the coming years.