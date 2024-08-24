Despite it being a very quiet transfer window for Liverpool for the most part, the Premier League side could be in for a busy final week as they plot a move for a European sensation.

It has been a slow start in terms of transfer activity for Arne Slot and Anfield, as Liverpool have yet to bring in a new signing. There have been a lot of changes at the club in the last few months, with not only Slot arriving but also Richard Hughes joining the club as the new sporting director. It has meant there’s been some getting up to speed, but that hasn’t stopped the club from being under pressure to complete some transfers.

Liverpool transfer news

Despite the lack of activity, it didn’t stop Liverpool from getting off to a good start in the Premier League, as they ran out 2-0 winners over newly promoted side Ipswich Town. The Reds will now be preparing for their first league game at Anfield as they welcome Brentford.

As stated, Liverpool are yet to get a new signing to the club, but that hasn’t stopped them from allowing players to leave over the course of this summer. It was decided that goalkeeper Adrian, defender Joel Matip, and midfielder Thiago Alcantara would leave following the end of their contracts, but they have since been followed by other players.

Liverpool's departures Signed for Fabio Carvalho Brentford Adrian Real Betis Calvin Ramsey Wigan Athletic (Loan) Thiago Alcântara Retired Joel Matip Without a club Rhys Williams Morecambe Bobby Clark Red Bull Salzburg Sepp van den Berg Brentford

Since those departures, Liverpool have let Calvin Ramsey join Wigan Athletic on loan and Rhys Williams join Morecambe on loan. The Merseyside club has also let Fabio Carvalho join Brentford on a permanent basis, and he has since been followed by Bobby Clark, who has joined Red Bull Salzburg, and Sepp van den Berg, who has joined Carvalho at Brentford.

Liverpool have brought in plenty of money through departures, so that could potentially help them add a new player to their squad. One player who looks set to join Liverpool is Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, as it was revealed this week that he is closing in on a move to Anfield.

Liverpool are said to have agreed to a deal worth €30 million (£25.6 million) for the Georgia international, and part of the deal will see him remain at Valencia for the remainder of the campaign. But he might not be the only Georgia international joining Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and, by extension Hughes, are plotting a late transfer move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The report states that Kvaratskhelia has been a long-term target of the Premier League side, and they could now be looking to make a move with just under a week left of the transfer window.

Liverpool are said to be in the market for a new wide player, and with them keen on making a marquee signing this summer, they are weighing up a move for Kvaratskhelia.

It is said to not be an easy deal to complete, as they have just under a week to convince Napoli to sell one of their best players. The Georgia international still has three years left on his contract in Naples, and he is said to be valued at £70 million.

Kvaratskhelia has been sensational for Napoli since joining the club, as his ability to use both feet allows him to be a problem going forward. The 23-year-old doesn't have a weak foot as per Transfermarkt and has scored 23 goals and recorded 26 assists in 90 games for the Italian side.