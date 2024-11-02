As Liverpool begin to think about replacing Mohamed Salah, whose contract is still on course to expire next summer, club chief Michael Edwards has reportedly sent scouts to watch a potential successor in action.

The Reds have so far proved that they didn't need to spend in abundance in the summer transfer window and instead trust the majority of the squad that Jurgen Klopp built.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo have particularly thrived as a result, after Arne Slot welcomed just two fresh faces in the form of Federico Chiesa - who remains sidelined through injury - and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who continues to impress back on loan at Valencia.

However, a repeat of that transfer tactic looks unlikely in 2025, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah all heading for the exit door as free agents as things stand. In what would be the ultimate blow, Liverpool are seemingly already preparing to find replacements should they need them next summer.

According to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, Edwards has sent scouts to watch Antoine Semenyo as Liverpool continue to plot their move to sign the Bournemouth winger. Impressing on the south coast, the winger has also attracted the interest of Newcastle United in what could signal a tense battle between two top Premier League sides.

The Reds will hope that Richard Hughes can put his Bournemouth links to good use, having left the Cherries to become Liverpool's new sporting director last summer. A man who's seen Semenyo's star quality first-hand, Hughes' influence will be more important than ever if those at Anfield go in pursuit of the 24-year-old.

If Liverpool need to replace Salah in the summer, whoever is given the task will have an impossible mission on their hands. They will be replacing a Liverpool legend - arguably their greatest in Premier League history - and one of the best wingers to grace English football.

On that front, Semenyo is certainly an interesting option. Although he is not a player who steals the same headlines as Europe's best, Liverpool have benefited from buying from the Premier League's bottom half in the past, with Georginio Wijnaldum a prime example of that.

With four goal involvements so far this season, Semenyo has earned the praise of Bournemouth teammate Lewis Cook, who said (via BBC Sport): "As a team, we knew the quality he has and we saw that last year. He's got to just keep working hard - being aggressive and being clinical.

"He's got a lot better at running back and helping out the team, too. He's a powerful lad and has all the ability in the world. Hopefully, he can continue to show that."

As Salah's contract continues to tick down while Semenyo impresses at Bournemouth, both players' situations will be ones to watch in 2025.