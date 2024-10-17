Planning ahead to 2025, Michael Edwards now reportedly wants Liverpool to sign an attacking reinforcement who just put on a four-goal show for his on-watching scouts.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst Liverpool were one of the quietest clubs in the summer transfer window - only signing Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa - they could yet spring into action when 2025 arrives. The Reds have already been linked with moves for the likes of Orkun Kokcu and Alvaro Carreras as they look to finish their midfield rebuild and welcome a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. And the rumours are only likely to increase as the months tick by.

Carreras would be a particularly interesting arrival, given how he graduated from Real Madrid's academy before completing a move to Manchester United of all sides. Now plying his trade in Portugal for Benfica, the young left-back has emerged as one to watch.

Meanwhile, Kokcu's arrival would almost be a reward for Arne's Slot's excellent start. The Dutchman worked with the midfielder at Feyenoord with the duo enjoying great success together, but he may not be the only midfielder that arrives.

According to Caught Offside, Edwards now wants Liverpool to sign Georgiy Sudakov after scouts watched the attacking midfielder score four goals in one game as Shakhtar Donetsk smashed LNZ Cherkasy. Involved in every one of those five goals, having assisted the one effort that he didn't score, it's no surprise that Sudakov's price tag sits as high as €65m (£54m).

Liverpool aren't the only side interested either, with Arsenal also battling to sign the Ukraine star in what would add crucial depth to their attacking midfield role alongside Martin Odegaard. The Reds will hope that the Gunners don't get the chance to utilise that depth, however, as they plot to beat their Premier League rivals to Sudakov's signature.

"Exciting" Sudakov would unleash Nunez

As Darwin Nunez continues to struggle in a Liverpool shirt, it's difficult not to wonder what an attacking midfielder of Sudakov's calibre would do for the forward's Anfield career. A player who has the vision and ability to pick out Nunez's constant runs - albeit runs he must learn to time right - may just see the Uruguay international finally explode into life under Slot.

The 22-year-old Ukraine international has certainly earned fans around European football, with analyst Ben Mattinson dubbing Sudakov an "exciting attacking midfielder" back in March.

With seven goals and two assists in just 10 games in all competitions so far this season, there's not many who have started the campaign in more scintillating fashion than Sudakov, who may not reap the rewards for such form in 2025. As Premier League clubs begin to circle, Liverpool should be desperate to win the race for his signature.