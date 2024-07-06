Having already seen initial talks break down, Liverpool are now reportedly plotting a fresh bid to sign a summer target who Trent Alexander-Arnold already knows well.

Compared to last summer when the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister had already arrived by this point, it's been a quiet summer transfer window at Liverpool so far.

New sporting director Richard Hughes put that down to the ongoing international tournaments, however. He told the media in his first press conference alongside new manager Arne Slot: "I think naturally when there are major competitions during the summer – a World Cup, a European Championship and in this case a Copa America and the Olympics as well, so there's a lot of football being played – naturally the attention is going to be there.

"After the flurry that there was in June, I think it will calm down a little bit, [that] would be my prediction for the month of July and then, like always, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players, I think then the opinions will be more set at football clubs and then you may see a situation in August which is, like in previous seasons, there's a little bit of hurry to get things done and to make sure that everyone's squads are in order."

Amid that flurry, the Reds could seal their first arrival of the summer in the form of a current Premier League star. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting a new bid to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United after failing in their first move.

Reports indicated that the two clubs couldn't reach an agreement initially as the Reds didn't want to part ways with Jarell Quansah in a proposed swap deal.

Gordon did reportedly have his head turned by the prospect of an Anfield move, however, to hand Liverpool a boost in pursuit of his signature. Of course, things are more difficult now that Newcastle aren't desperately looking to sell players to comply with PSR, valuing Gordon at a reported minimum £70m as a result, but it seems as though Liverpool are plotting a fresh move nonetheless.

"Fearless" Gordon is better than Diaz

A boyhood Liverpool fan, it would be a dream end to the summer for Gordon if he completed a move to Anfield to join England teammate and fellow Scouser Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alas, he wouldn't have much time to stop and admire the place with the task of competing for a place against Luis Diaz no easy job under Slot in the coming campaign. If last season is anything to go by, though, Gordon is more than capable of doing exactly that.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Anthony Gordon Luis Diaz Minutes 2,890 2,629 Goals 11 8 Assists 10 5 Take-ons Completed 54 67

Gordon's output instantly stands out above Diaz's take-on success, given how much Liverpool's attack struggled to be clinical in the final third last season. Dubbed "fearless" by Alan Shearer in the past, Gordon is exactly what Liverpool lacked in the last campaign.