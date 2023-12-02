Liverpool might have dropped points last time out in the Premier League, but Jurgen Klopp can take much confidence from emerging from Manchester with a dogged draw against the formidable champions.

Perched near the summit, the Reds have restored their strength and style as one of the English top-flight's foremost outfits, and despite failing to qualify for the Champions League last term, look well on the way to achieving that this year.

With Fulham making the trip to Merseyside to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, Klopp will look to field a strong line-up to ensure that his side avoids any hiccups and maintains their pursuit of the league title at the end of the campaign - with table-topping Arsenal only two points ahead before the matchweek began.

Klopp will still be without Spanish midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic, as well as left-back Andy Robertson, while Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota are now absent after picking up issues against Manchester City.

With this in mind, Football FanCast predicts that the hosts will make as many as seven alterations from the side that defeated LASK 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night...

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks and Caoimhin Kelleher will deputise between the sticks in his place, with the 25-year-old Irishman making six appearances this season but yet to play a minute in the Premier League.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Appointed vice-captain in the summer following James Milner and Jordan Henderson's summer sales, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been revitalised following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

As per FBref, the England international ranks among the top 1% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 2% for shot-creating actions and the top 3% for progressive passes per 90.

After picking up an assist off the bench in midweek, he will be hungry to leave his mark once again against Marco Silva's side.

3 CB - Joel Matip

Joel Matip is out of contract at the end of the season but he remains a crucial member of Klopp's ambitious squad, having started eight matches already in the Premier League this term.

The 32-year-old Cameroonian is imposing and deceptively skilful, and his partnership with Virgil van Dijk in front of Kelleher's goal will give Fulham a tough time bypassing.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Some questioned Van Dijk after he - admittedly - flattered to deceive as Liverpool toiled last term. But the towering Dutchman is now back at his apex and has been simply sublime this season - a rock at the back and a galvanising leader.

As per Sofascore, the Red skipper has completed 92% of his passes this term, making 4.5 ball recoveries and 5.1 clearances per game and winning an incredible 80% of his duels, showcasing his importance to the squad.

5 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Robertson's injury sent shivers of consternation throughout the voiceful Liverpool support, with Kostas Tsimikas branded “abysmal" by one LFC podcaster for a poor performance earlier in the season.

But the Greek international has grown into his starting berth over the past few weeks and bagged two assists against Brentford in the Premier League before the international break.

He will be expected to stand strong on home soil, offering creativity while preventing Fulham from causing an upset.

6 DM - Alexis Mac Allister

Signing from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35m in July, Alexis Mac Allister arrived with a weight of expectation after a stellar campaign on the south coast - sandwiching triumph at the 2022 World Cup with Argentina in the middle.

With Klopp deciding not to sign a starring defensive midfielder in the summer, Mac Allister has been fielded from deep throughout the lion's share of his time on Merseyside, and while he would prefer to play higher up the pitch, he has done a stellar job.

7 CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai has been phenomenal for Klopp's side in the engine room, starting all 13 fixtures and dazzling with his all-encompassing displays, completing 88% of his passes and averaging 7.1 ball recoveries and 2.2 key passes and 1.1 tackles per outing.

He will hold the key to unlocking Fulham's defence, orchestrating the attacking efforts from the centre, drifting forward and presenting a threat with his ferocious striking skills.

8 CM - Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones' "flying start" to the season - as was said by The Athletic's James Pearce - took a detrimental blow after the Englishman was shown a red card against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of September.

With injuries meaning he only returned to the Premier League last week against Manchester City, Jones will be fervently hoping for a starting spot tomorrow in the place of Ryan Gravenberch, who started against LASK and has impressed since joining in August.

Ranking among the top 1% of midfielders for pass completion, the 22-year-old could instil the composure to dictate the flow.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

Bagging a penalty against LASK on Thursday after a lively display, Mohamed Salah has now scored 199 goals for Liverpool, and you wouldn't bet against his getting on the scoresheet tomorrow.

The £350k-per-week goal machine is one of the Premier League's greatest-ever forwards, and he has been described as "one of the best" by pundit and former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz will be expected to retain his starting spot on the left wing after scoring and being substituted before the hour mark against LASK, with Klopp seemingly keeping one eye on the Colombian's fitness ahead of another start on Sunday.

Luis Diaz: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Dribbling Aerial duels Finishing Crossing Passing *Sourced via WhoScored

Jota may be out injured but Diaz has proved to be a tremendous attacking outlet for his side, with his mercurial efforts and tenacity down the left channel perhaps proving to be the difference-maker tomorrow.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Benched in midweek, Darwin Nunez will be desperate to return to form against Fulham, having plateaued of late after an emphatic start to the season that saw the Uruguayan plunder seven goals and five assists across all competitions.

Dynamic and "unstoppable" on his day, as has been remarked by Klopp, Nunez has failed to score across his past three Premier League outings, but if Liverpool click into gear then he may well be the leading man as the Reds continue their pursuit of silver-laden prominence.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full vs Fulham: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Joel Matip, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Kostas Tsimikas; (DM) Alexis Mac Allister, (CM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (CM) Curtis Jones; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Darwin Nunez.