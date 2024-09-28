Liverpool thumped West Ham United for five earlier this week to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, but heads swivelled back to Premier League action with haste.

A trip to Molineux is forthcoming. Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Arne Slot's Reds as they look to claim their first top-flight victory of the campaign. It's been a disappointing one, so far. But Wolves are a volatile beast on their day and Liverpool will need to be wary of a slip against a side that has been competitive throughout their wretched early run.

Liverpool: Recent Record vs Wolves (Premier League) Date Venue Result 19/05/2024 Anfield 2-0 win 16/09/2024 Molineux 3-1 win 01/03/2023 Anfield 2-0 win 04/02/2023 Molineux 3-0 loss 22/05/2022 Anfield 3-1 win Sourced via Transfermarkt

The travelling Reds, however, are equipped to defeat the Old Gold and bouncing from such an emphatic victory against West Ham on Wednesday evening. It was a game that saw Slot ring the changes - nine, to be precise - and thus Liverpool are a restive bunch right now, desperate to win once again in the league and keep the pressure on Manchester City, who are a single point ahead in first place.

Let's have a look at what Slot's got in store for us this time...

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

It's a funny thing that Liverpool boast arguably the best goalkeeper in the world in Alisson Becker, but that whenever he falls to injury, there's only a passing sense of alarm before supporters sit back down and exhale a breath of release.

Why? Oh, Caoimhin Kelleher, of course. The Ireland shot-stopper has been described as "the best no.2 in the world" by Jurgen Klopp, who's probably on to something there.

Slot said that Alisson is almost ready to return, but why take a risk, especially with Champions League football returning next week.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Concerns around Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation rumble on, but you can bet your bottom dollar he'll be as influential as ever on Saturday afternoon.

The Scouse-born right-back has been a creative genius under Slot's management, starting to shape into the complete package that Liverpool simply cannot let leave.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Having been rested last time out, Ibrahima Konate will be hoping to return with a bang for Liverpool and continue to put the pressure on Manchester City, who will have played at Newcastle United earlier on Saturday and might, maybe, possibly, drop points.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool got off to a shaky start against West Ham but ran rampant in the end, though the absence of Virgil van Dijk at the back was keenly felt, with his organisation, command and composure simply irreplaceable.

The skipper needed a breather, though, and will be crucial in nullifying Wolves' bite at Molineux.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas' performance against the Hammers left plenty to be desired, and now Andy Robertson must return to the starting line-up.

The Scotland captain is crisper in possession and a high-class dribbler, with a playmaking game that puts him joint-first - alongside Alexander-Arnold - for the most assists from a defender in Premier League history (59).

6 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Another who was rested ahead of the looming Premier League clash, Ryan Gravenberch has been one of the best players in English football this term, finally taking that prodigious potential and shaping it into something coherent.

Ryan Gravenberch: Premier League Performance Stats (*per game) 23/24 24/25 Matches (starts) 26 (12) 5 (5) Goals 1 0 Assists 0 0 Touches* 28.8 81.2 Pass completion 83% 88% Key passes* 0.6 0.4 Ball recoveries* 2.8 6.8 Dribbles (completed)* 0.9 (51%) 1.2 (60%) Tackles + interceptions 1.5 4.2 Total Duels won* 2.8 (47%) 6.0 (59%) Stats via Sofascore

Occupying a deeper and more dynamic role than under Klopp's wing, he's been brilliant and will be once again tomorrow.

7 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Watch the game, and you won't see Alexis Mac Allister, but watch Mac Allister... oh, watch Mac Allister and you see everything - or was that about someone else?

There's a ring of truth to the aphorism though, to be sure. Mac Allister makes things tick, reads the game like a scholar, strikes like a serpent and tackles like a titan. He's everything and more, and he will be too much for Wolves to contain.

8 RW - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah was on a three-match goal drought but scored a thumping goal off the bench against the Irons to make it four goals and assists apiece from seven matches this season, not bad going.

Interestingly, he's only scored once across his past six fixtures against the Old Gold and will want to put that right at Molineux.

9 AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai was handed a well-deserved rest for the Carabao Cup action but will return to the number ten spot for this one. The Hungarian needs to add more goals and assists to his game but is so effective for Slot's side, averaging 2.2 key passes and 5.4 ball recoveries per top-flight outing this year, as per Sofascore.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has been a revelation this season. He was ever-present and energetic last year, but this iteration of the Colombian winger brings a potency unseen at Anfield over the past few years.

Diaz is loving life under Slot and it's reflected through his performances so far, having posted five goals from as many matches in the Premier League. Wolves will be worried about how to contain him.

11 CF - Cody Gakpo

He's only started two matches in 2024/25, and neither has been at centre-forward. Still, Cody Gakpo deserves to make his first Premier League start of the season after some terrific performances in the Champions League and Carabao Cup. Darwin Nunez has started Liverpool's past two games and has bagged a goal and an assist in the process, but he'll return to the bench for this one.

The Netherlands international will be full of confidence after bagging twice against West Ham on Wednesday evening, with his "special skillset", as has been said by Pep Lijnders in the past, likely proving too much for a Wolves team missing some key personnel in defence.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Andy Robertson; (CM) Ryan Gravenberch, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (AM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (LW) Luis Diaz; (CF) Cody Gakpo