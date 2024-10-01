The Champions League returns to Anfield for the first time in 19 months, and Liverpool will be confident that they can overcome Serie A side Bologna.

Arne Slot's Reds have already defeated Italian opposition this season, dispatching AC Milan at the San Siro in the competition's opener two weeks ago.

Bologna have only lost one of their seven matches in all competitions, though they have drawn five times including a goalless match against Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opening.

Harvey Elliott is still sidelined for the hosts - annoying, as he'd be getting plenty of game time with the games coming thick and fast - while Andy Robertson was forced off during last weekend's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Darwin Nunez also missed out due to illness but could return.

Slot will have one eye on Saturday's trip to Selhurst Park in the Premier League to face Crystal Palace, and could ring four changes for this one.

1 GK - Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker returned to the starting line-up as Liverpool won at Molineux, but he was culpable of a lapse in communication with Ibrahima Konate, allowing the hosts to restore parity.

Luckily, Liverpool regained their lead, but he'll need to sharpen the senses for this one.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Contractual uncertainties rumble on but Trent Alexander-Arnold is enjoying an excellent campaign all the same. His influence is unmatched, his creativity unparalleled, his confidence growing and his roundedness getting more... round.

Bologna had better watch out: they have recorded the fourth-highest possession in Serie A (58%) this season, but a defence-splitting pass could topple their defensive bulwark, and Trent knows his way around one of those.

3 CB - Jarell Quansah

Surprise inclusion? Jarell Quansah, hailed as an "absolute monster" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, returned to the starting line-up as Liverpool dispatched West Ham United in the Carabao Cup third round last week, and though he scored an own goal in the 5-1 win, it was an assured display.

Konate is playing a lot of football and looks at the top of his game, but he's prone to an injury, so balancing his workload will stop him from falling from the wagon.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Oh, Virgil van Dijk. Please stay. The Liverpool captain has been in fine fettle this season for the Premier League table-toppers, conceding three goals across seven matches in all competitions, winning six.

He scored against Milan last time out in the Champions League and will be tasked with stopping young striker Santiago Castro, who has scored in each of his last three league games, adding an assist to boot.

5 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Robertson hobbled off with a suspected knock as Liverpool secured victory against Wolves, and it's likely that Kostas Tsimikas will reprise his starting berth in the Champions League for this one.

He's not perfect, but the Greek defender does know his way around a pass, ranking among the top 2% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for passes attempted and the top 7% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

6 DM - Ryan Gravenberch

Not really much to say. Well, there is, but we'd be here all evening. Let's say one thing, though - Ryan Gravenberch is a sensational footballer, and he's only just getting started.

7 CM - Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones earned his first start of the season against West Ham and claimed an assist for his labours. Look, he's a player of fantastic ability but unfortunately jockeys for position with some of the Premier League's finest midfielders.

Curtis Jones: Stats vs West Ham (5-1 win) Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Assists 1 Touches 60 Shots (on target) 4 (1) Big chances missed 2 Accurate passes 42/44 (95%) Key passes 1 Dribbles (completed) 2 (2) Total duels (won) 7 (2) Stats via Sofascore

Injury has frustrated the early stage of his season, but the homegrown talent now has the chance to shine, replacing Dominik Szoboszlai, who has looked a bit off the pace, and taking on more of a hybrid and industrious role to keep Bologna at bay.

8 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Ever-resent and always brilliant, Alexis Mac Allister is the unseen lifeblood of Liverpool's midfield, not always catching the eye, so to speak, but invariably dictating, dominating and influencing.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

He might have blanked at the San Siro, but Mohamed Salah will be confident that he can score his first Champions League goal of the campaign against Bologna, with five goals from three games against the Italians, who he battled when plying his craft for Fiorentina and Roma.

Top Champions League Scorers (For English Clubs) Rank Player Club Goals 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 41 2. Didier Drogba Chelsea 36 3. Sergio Aguero Manchester City 36 4. Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 35 5. Thierry Henry Arsenal 35 Stats via Transfermarkt

10 LW - Cody Gakpo

Slot's driving a fluent modus operandi that sees Luis Diaz start in the league and Cody Gakpo replace him for cup competitions.

Of course, it won't be so rigidly structured throughout the term but there's a high chance Gakpo will be back in the mix for this one, having carved AC Milan apart two weeks ago, praised for his "outstanding" performance by The Athletic's James Pearce.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Injuries have been at the epicentre of all that has gone wrong for Diogo Jota at Liverpool. Luckily, the sharp-shooting forward's good heavily outweighs the bad. However, he might miss out tomorrow evening, having missed training with a suspected foot injury on Tuesday.

Enter Nunez. The Uruguayan was absent at the weekend due to illness but it's thought that he's made a full recovery and will be ready to start under the Champions League lights.

Nunez has scored and assisted across his past two matches, and you wouldn't bet against him leaving his mark on Bologna.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Alisson; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Jarell Quansah, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Kostas Tsimikas; (DM) Ryan Gravenberch, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister (CM) Curtis Jones; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (LW) Cody Gakpo; (CF) Darwin Nunez.