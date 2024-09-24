Liverpool kick off their Carabao Cup title defence at home against struggling West Ham United, having dispatched the Hammers 5-1 in the quarter-final last term.

The Arne Slot era is off to a flyer and there's hope that the Reds can push Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League title race while competing for silverware across cup competitions too.

Bournemouth were beaten 3-0 at Anfield in the league last Saturday, and though West Ham's poor start continued as they were thrashed at home by Chelsea, there's plenty of talent in the east London squad and Liverpool will need to be wary of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Co.

With the action coming thick and fast, Slot could make wholesale changes for this one, with as many as eight changes from the weekend victory anticipated.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson Becker's enjoying his routine injury layoff and now we see why FSG were so keen to hold onto Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irishman, 25, has been candid about wanting to be a first-choice goalkeeper, but somehow no teams lodged offers for the £25m-rated talent.

He'll reprise the role he held at the weekend, and though Liverpool's frontline caught the eye as Bournemouth were brushed aside, Kelleher made seven saves and underscored his credentials.

2 RB - Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley should be handed his first start of the 2024/25 campaign against West Ham, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to rest up before the weekend clash at Molineux.

He should be up to the task. As per FBref, Bradley ranks among the top 17% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 5% for assists, the top 19% for shot-creating actions, the top 10% for passes attempted, the top 5% for progressive carries, the top 8% for successful take-ons and the top 6% for tackles won per 90. He's the complete package.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

3 CB - Jarell Quansah

It's time for Jarell Quansah to return to the team. Slot made the bold call to start the 21-year-old over Ibrahima Konate for Liverpool's opening fixture against Ipswich Town but hooked him at half-time after frustrations around the squad's lack of success in the duel.

Make no mistake, he's a top talent, but Konate is one of the finest defenders in the Premier League when he's fit and firing. Now, though, the academy graduate has an opportunity to impress his new boss.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has played every minute of Liverpool's campaign so far and that isn't going to change tomorrow evening.

Liverpool will need the skipper's colossal presence and galvanising leadership to guide them through a potentially tricky cup tie.

5 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Joe Gomez will be frustrated with the bit-part role that he has played thus far but Kostas Tsimikas will probably receive the nod over him again for this one.

Tsimikas claimed the assist for Van Dijk's headed goal against AC Milan one week ago, and he'll be eager to add his creative flair tomorrow.

6 DM - Wataru Endo

Slotting into the heart of midfield, Wataru Endo will have a chance to show what he can do under Slot's wing.

The experienced Japan international has lost his place to the dynamic Ryan Gravenberch, but the Dutchman has played every minute of the campaign for club and country and deserves to be rested.

7 CM - Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones was one of the standout's during Liverpool's pre-season, but, as is often the case with the Scouse technician, injuries disrupted his flow.

Now, Jones has the perfect chance to shine and prove that his crisp ball-playing ability could

8 CM - Tyler Morton

Look, there's every chance Alexis Mac Allister or Dominik Szoboszlai retain their starting spots, but there's so much action and Liverpool have some interesting squad picks - Tyler Morton in one of them.

The academy graduate was praised for being able to "do everything as a midfield player" by former Tigers boss Liam Rosenoir, and this completeness could be key against a sturdy and combative Irons engine room.

9 RW - Federico Chiesa

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot revealed that £12.5m summer signing Federico Chiesa could be ready to earn his first starting berth, having featured off the bench across Liverpool's past two fixtures.

The protean attacker is athletic, creative and cultured, and he deserves a shot for this one, allowing Mohamed Salah to rest up before the weekend.

10 LW - Cody Gakpo

Luis Diaz is the man of the moment after dismantling Bournemouth's backline, but let's not forget about the performance of Cody Gakpo at the San Siro one week ago.

Cody Gakpo: Match Stats vs AC Milan Stats # Minutes played 68' Goals 0 Assists 1 Touches 43 Shots (on target) 3 (2) Accurate passes 18/22 (82%) Key passes 2 Dribbles (completed) 7 (4) Total duels (won) 11 (7) Stats via Sofascore

He's just at his best on the left flank, isn't he? Gakpo was hailed for his "special skillset" by Pep Lijnders last year and the Kop is starting to see exactly how special the Netherlands star is.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Slot hinted that Darwin Nunez will start as the focal striker once again after opening his account against Bournemouth. The Uruguayan has endured a frustrating start to the term but took his chance magnificently last weekend.

He's a wild player but might just be looking toward the brightest days of his Anfield thus far. One step at a time though; he'll need to impress against West Ham with Diogo Jota waiting in the wings.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Conor Bradley, (CB) Jarell Quansah, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Kostas Tsimikas; (DM) Wataru Endo, (CM) Curtis Jones, (CM) Tyler Morton; (RW) Federico Chiesa, (LW) Cody Gakpo (CF) Darwin Nunez.