Liverpool have hit the perfect form at a crucial stage of the season. The Reds had been winless in four Premier League games to slip to eighth position in the domestic standings, but Jurgen Klopp has overseen five straight victories in their latest outings as they close in on the top four.

Their last result was a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Fulham thanks to a first-half Mohamed Salah penalty - his 29th goal of yet another formidable season.

The visitors to Anfield are Brentford, who are undefeated in their last three matches, which included a last-gasp comeback over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

The Bees are on course for an incredible top-half finish and are looking to derail Liverpool’s excellent recent run.

The Merseyside outfit haven’t finished outside the Champions League places since 2016, so we are backing Klopp to name a strong lineup against a resilient Brentford.

Here’s what we are predicting…

How will Liverpool line up against Brentford?

Alisson has played every minute of Premier League football, keeping 12 clean sheets in the process, and he is expected to start this encounter.

Defensive mainstays Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, and Virgil van Dijk will all begin this evening.

However, a change in the back four will likely see Andy Robertson come in for Kostas Tsimikas. The Scotsman has appeared in 31 of Liverpool’s 34 top-flight clashes and is yet to be consecutively benched this term.

Club captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will retain their midfield starting spots, but Harvey Elliott could deputise for Curtis Jones.

Unsurprisingly, Salah will start on the right wing and Luis Diaz will begin on the left. The Colombian netted on his first start in over six months against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The final change for the Reds will see Diogo Jota replace Darwin Nunez as the central striker. Liverpool’s record signing has endured a mixed debut season in England, fluctuating from match-winning goals to periods of inconsistency laced with an awkward technique. This has led to the £140k-per-week man being described as “goofy” and “insane” in the same breath, as he continues to find his feet in new surroundings.

Conversely, the 30-cap international has recorded eight goal contributions in his last 11 league appearances and has hit this imperious vein of form at a crucial point of the campaign.

After Manchester United’s late defeat to Brighton, the Merseyside outfit is only four points off the Champions League places, so a victory is vital to keep the pressure on their fierce rivals.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Diaz