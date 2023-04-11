Liverpool have now joined the race for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, who is already being targeted by a number of Premier League clubs, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Which midfielders could Liverpool sign this summer?

The Reds are set to bring in new reinforcements in midfield this summer, and they are recently said to have been handed a boost in the race for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham, with Carlo Ancelotti suggesting Real Madrid will not pursue a deal.

However, should Jurgen Klopp miss out on the sought-after youngster, he also has some alternative options in mind, with Nicola Barella said to be at the top of his list, along with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

With the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool may need to bring in a few new options in midfield, and they have now joined the race for a very promising young player.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, the Reds are now interested in Scott, with head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter among the crowd to watch the 19-year-old in an England U20s match last month.

There will be competition for his signature, however, as West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are already on his trail, while Tottenham Hotspur have previously been named as potential suitors.

Should Liverpool sign Alex Scott?

The central midfielder has emerged as a vital first-team player for Bristol City this season, making 37 appearances in the Championship, during which time he has weighed in with one goal and five assists, ranked by Sofascore as the fourth-best performing player in the squad.

Having averaged 2.27 progressive carries per 90 in the past year, which places him in the 87th percentile compared to other midfielders, the £2.5-per-week starlet is a very good dribbler of the ball, while an average of 1.44 blocks per 90 highlights his defensive competence.

Not only are Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain set to leave, but Jordan Henderson will be 33 years old before the start of next season, and a long-term replacement is needed for the captain.

Scott is displaying all the hallmarks that he could go on to be a fantastic player at Premier League level, with manager Nigel Pearson lauding him as a "unique talent", who is "destined for the very top", and we feel he would be an excellent long-term addition to the Liverpool squad.