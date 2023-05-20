Liverpool's move for Alexis Mac Allister is now "advanced", but it is not yet a done deal, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Such is Liverpool's desire to strengthen their midfielder this summer, TEAMtalk have recently reported they have been linked with 57 potential new signings, as they look at replacing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, who are all set to leave.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed the Reds have made a pitch to Mason Mount, amid ongoing speculation about the Englishman's future with Chelsea, while they are also the club closest to signing Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Jurgen Klopp is considering a number of options who are currently playing in the Premier League, with Romano reporting a contract has offered to Mac Allister, and the transfer guru has now given a fresh update on Liverpool's pursuit of the midfielder.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the Italian said: "Mac Allister is one of the priority targets for Liverpool but it's not something completed. Let me clarify, because the feeling I had in the last few weeks was 'Okay, it's a done deal, Mac Allister will join Liverpool.' Not yet.

"It is advanced [the discussions] yes on the players' side [to negotiate], but it is not completed yet. And so I will keep that open at the moment."

Who will Mac Allister sign for?

There are a number of teams looking at the Brighton & Hove Albion star, with Manchester United showing an interest, while Chelsea have also been named as potential suitors, so he is likely to have a number of offers on the table this summer.

The allure of Champions League football could play a part in the 24-year-old's decision, and Liverpool are currently looking unlikely to finish in the top four, despite their fantastic form over the past month.

If the Reds do manage to win the race for his signature, they will have an excellent player on their hands, given that the £50k-per-week maestro is Brighton's top scorer, with 12 goals and two assists to his name this season.

Hailed as a "golden boy" by members of the media, WhoScored ranks the midfielder among Brighton's best performing players in the Premier League, displaying his defensive ability by averaging 2.1 tackles per game, second only to Moises Caicedo.

Mac Allister has a lot to offer on the front foot, while he is also happy to pitch in defensively, indicating he is a well-rounded player, who would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool.