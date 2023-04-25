Liverpool are now leading the race for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is expected to leave at the end of the season, according to a recent report from 90min.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp has known that he will need to strengthen in central midfield for quite some time, and he has identified a number of targets.

Having dropped out of the race for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, the Reds have turned their attentions to Chelsea's Mason Mount, and they have now gone as far as preparing a contract offer for the England international.

Given that up to three central midfielders are set to leave this summer, more new additions will be required, and the Merseyside club have also been linked with the likes of Matheus Nunes, as well as Mac Allister.

According to a report from 90min, Liverpool are now leading the race for the Argentina international, ahead of several other top Premier League clubs, who are also monitoring the situation.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave Brighton at the end of the season, with his representatives, including his father Carlos, working hard to find his next club.

The Reds are ready to bring in as many as three new midfielders in the summer transfer window, and Brighton are willing to let the Argentine leave under the right conditions, although they could be set to demand more than £70m.

Should Liverpool sign Alexis Mac Allister?

The Santa Rosa born maestro has excelled for the Seagulls this season, scoring ten goals in 30 games in all competitions, while he was also fantastic for his national side en-route to their World Cup triumph, ranked as the fourth-best performing player in the squad.

Lauded as a "golden boy" by members of the media, the Brighton star has gone from strength-to-strength this season, however there are question marks surrounding his huge price tag, as he is yet to prove himself over a substantial time period.

If Liverpool were able to negotiate a lower fee for Mac Allister, he would be an excellent addition to the squad, however FSG are not known for splashing the cash, so they'd have to be absolutely certain about a player to sanction a deal worth over £70m.

Considering the Reds are in need of a number of midfielders this summer, it would be unwise to spend so much on one player, who is yet to prove himself at a top club.