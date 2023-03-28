Liverpool have emerged as one of the frontrunners in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

Which players are Liverpool linked with?

Not only are the Reds eyeing Mac Allister, but his Brighton teammate Evan Ferguson is also a target, with the Merseyside club recently conducting a scouting mission to assess the 18-year-old striker, who is attracting interest from across the continent.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to strengthen in all areas of the pitch, with it recently being reported that Liverpool are also well-placed to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, although he will not come cheap, with a £97m release clause set to become active in 2024.

In terms of midfield targets, the Reds have long been linked to Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham, and a deal is 'still being worked on', amid rival interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Now, according to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Mac Allister, as the midfielder is believed to be the high-profile star most likely to leave Brighton in the summer. The Seagulls are vulnerable to losing the Argentine in the summer as he is set to enter the final two years of his contract, with Liverpool, Man City and Juventus named as the frontrunners ready to pounce.

Previous reports from Football Insider have claimed the player himself is "ready to go", indicating he will not be committing to a new deal, with Brighton set to demand £70m to sanction his departure.

Would Mac Allister be a good signing for Liverpool?

The Reds will almost certainly need to strengthen in the centre of midfield, given that talks are yet to begin with James Milner about a new contract, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to leave. Hailed as a "golden boy" by sections of the media, the 24-year-old Brighton star could be brought in as a cheaper alternative to Bellingham, with Borussia Dortmund set to stand firm on their £133m valuation of the England starlet.

Mac Allister has shown a keen eye for goal over the past year, ranking in the 95th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 compared to other midfielders, emerging as one of Argentina's stand out players en-route to their World Cup triumph.

In an ideal world, Liverpool would be able to bring in both the Brighton star and Bellingham, however the former's availability for nearly half the price is likely to make him a much more viable option this summer,