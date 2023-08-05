Liverpool "have made contact" with Fluminense midfielder Andre over a summer move to Anfield, according to an update from reliable journalist Neil Jones.

How old is Andre?

The Brazilian is only 22 year of age but has already become a hugely influential player for his current club, excelling in front of the defence with a combination of defensive tenacity and quality in possession.

Andre has emerged as one of Liverpool's primary transfer targets, as the Reds look to fill the vacant No.6 role left by Fabinho, who has departed for Saudi Arabia, along with Jordan Henderson.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

Constant reports over the past week or so have claimed that Liverpool will make a bid for the one-cap Brazil international, but nothing absolutely concrete and official has emerged yet. It does appear as though they are pushing hard to get their man, however, following a new update.

Are Liverpool signing Andre?

Speaking to The Redmen TV, Jones confirmed that Liverpool are still pursuing a move for Andre, having "made contact" with him over a summer switch to Merseyside:

"That’s true that Liverpool have made contact with him. A 22-year-old deep-lying midfielder, Brazilian international. Fee from a Brazilian club - you’d be talking less than £30million. There’s a lot to nod at. He’s a very combative player, really good bite about him. Got a good ceiling in terms of as a defensive midfielder, or an all-action central midfielder.

"The mood music, if you like, is that they are reluctant sellers, Fluminense. I think there are a lot of people with maybe a little bit of a side eye: ‘Hang on, how’s his name just emerged when Liverpool are trying to make this bid for Lavia?’

"Is there a little bit of a threat element going on? ‘Don’t reject this next bid, because we’ll go elsewhere.’ There are legitimate suspicions around that, but Liverpool have definitely been in contact with Fluminense about him. Just to see – if nothing else – what the state of play is with it."

This is another positive update regarding Liverpool's attempts to sign Andre, and it is now potentially a case of Fluminense hopefully being less stubborn and allowing one of their star players to leave. They are midway through their season, though, so it is understandable why they would want to wait until January, and if things go awry it may force FSG's hand in terms of stumping up the necessary cash for Romeo Lavia instead.

The hope is that the Reds can acquite the services of both Andre and Lavia though, with the young pair both big prospects who could rotate in the No.6 role to begin with as they get used to their new home.

The former is three years older, so could be the better option to starts games to begin with, although the latter has Premier League experience. Either way, it is imperative that both come in, or at the very least, a couple of similar siginings.