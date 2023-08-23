Liverpool have submitted a bid of €30m (£26m) for Fluminense midfielder Andre, and they have now received a response from the Brazilian club, according to a report from ESPN.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds have been linked with a late summer move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, and The Express report Pep Guardiola has already given the green light for the midfielder to leave this summer, which means a move to Anfield could be on the cards.

However, more progress has been made in the pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch, with Liverpool already tabling a contract offer to the Bayern Munich midfielder, who they will be one of the favourites to sign if he makes it clear he wants to leave the German club.

According to Rudy Galetti, there is a quartet of targets on Jurgen Klopp's shortlist, with the journalist recently telling GiveMeSport: “Despite the surprising arrival at Liverpool of Endo, the names followed by the Reds remain substantially the same, including Gravenberch, Kone, Thuram and Amrabat."

There are a plethora of options for Liverpool as we approach the final week of the transfer window, and they have now made a bid of €30m (£26m) for Fluminense midfielder Andre, but they have seen their approach knocked back by the Brazilian club.

According to ESPN, Fluminense have no interest in selling the midfielder before the end of their season, and they would not allow the player to leave, even if the Merseyside club were to submit an increased offer.

The 22-year-old is a key player for manager Fernando Diniz, having played 40 games this season, so the club are reluctant to sanction his departure, which may put an end to the Reds' interest.

Klopp's side are not expected to make an offer for the Brazilian in 2024, and they will now run the rule over other potential candidates to strengthen their midfield.

Read The Latest Liverpool Transfer News HERE

How good is Andre?

Having emerged as a key player for Fluminense, the defensive midfielder has earned his first call-up to his national side, being capped for Brazil in a friendly against Senegal back in June.

As such, it is clear the Fluminense star is thought of in very high regard internationally, and it is no surprise that Klopp was keen on signing him, considering his exceptional passing and dribbling ability.

Liverpool are set to miss out on the "high-quality roaming playmaker", but they still have a number of options available, some of which are already proven at Premier League level, including Phillips, who could be a fantastic alternative to Andre.

Although he is five years older than the Brazil international, at 27, the Man City ace already has 61 Premier League appearances under his belt, which means he would be a low-risk option, particularly if he is available on loan, as has been suggested.

It is disappointing that Liverpool have seen their bid for Andre knocked back, but it would be unwise to submit a higher offer for a player unproven outside of Brazil, particularly considering Fluminense have no plans to let him leave.