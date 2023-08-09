Liverpool are now set to make Fluminense midfielder Andre their priority target after having their latest bid for Romeo Lavia turned down, and reports from Brazil have revealed when a move could happen.

Is Romeo Lavia signing for Liverpool?

The Reds have already had three bids for Lavia knocked back this summer, most recently having a £45m proposal turned down by Southampton, with the Championship club standing firm over their £50m valuation of the central midfielder.

Chelsea are also said to be keeping an eye on the 19-year-old's situation, so Jurgen Klopp's side risk missing out if they do not come to an agreement with the Saints in the near future, with talks over a deal still currently ongoing.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that another offer has already been made, after Southampton rejected the most recent bid, however he does not specify how much has been put on the table in Liverpool's new and improved proposal.

Jacobs also suggests the Merseysiders will be willing to back out of the deal, if the Saints continue to be stubborn about their asking price, saying: "As ever with #LFC they always have a top-end limit and if that number isn't accepted tend to walk away."

However, according to reports from Brazil (via Sport Witness), the Reds are now set to make Andre their top target, as a result of their struggles in getting a deal for Lavia over the line, with contacts set to resume soon.

The Brazilian is poised to become Liverpool's "plan A" once again, and they are set to push to secure his signature in the coming days, although it will not be an easy move to orchestrate.

Firstly, the Fluminense ace is protected by a €40m (£34m) release clause included in his contract, so it would be a sizeable outlay for a player unproven outside of South America.

Not only that, but his current club are unwilling to lose the 22-year-old in the middle of the season, and they will only be open to negotiations if he can complete the move in January, should the release clause not be paid.

How good is Andre?

The maestro has received high praise from football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who likened him to Iniesta after a solid performance against Corinthians, while he has also described him as a "top-class roaming playmaker".

That said, the 5 foot 9 midfielder has not been particularly adept at setting up chances for his teammates over the past year, failing to register a single assist, and while he is fantastic at passing, he does not have the right attributes to be an alternative for Lavia.

Over the past year, the Southampton star has averaged far more tackles, interceptions, blocks and clearances per 90, and he also has Premier League experience, making 29 top-flight appearances for the Saints last season.

Lavia may be a little more expensive than Andre, but there is clear evidence that he is a better player, and Liverpool should just bite the bullet and pay the £50m, with the new Premier League season rapidly approaching.