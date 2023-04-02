Liverpool are interested in signing highly-rated Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh rumour.

How is Silva doing this season?

The 19-year-old is arguably one of Portuguese football's hottest properties right now, already becoming an influential part of a Benfica team preparing to face Inter Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals. He has started 22 Primeira Liga matches this season, enjoying a 91.7% pass completion rate, as well as starting all eight European fixtures in 2022/23 to date.

Silva could even be viewed as one of the leading young centre-backs in the game currently, and while his current contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, Benfica could find it difficult to keep hold of him at the end of the season.

Liverpool could be looking to sign a new central defender this summer, with doubts surrounding the long-term worth of both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. The former is out of contract in 2024, meaning this year is the last chance to receive a fee for him, while the latter's performances have often been poor this season.

Now, a new update suggests that Silva could be man to come in and enhance Jurgen Klopp's defensive options.

Could Liverpool snap up defender?

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are keen on acquiring the teenager's signature at the end of the season, even though he has a release clause of €100m (£87.9m) which may have to be met. That sums up how highly thought of Silva is at Benfica, though, with the club only willing to part ways if a huge offer arrives.

While his value is clearly great, he could end up being worth every penny over time, possibly being viewed as Virgil van Dijk's long-term successor and Ibrahima Konate's eventual partner at centre-back. His aforementioned pass completion rate sums up his quality on the ball, but he also mucks in defensively when needed, averaging 3.8 clearances per match in the Champions League this season.

Silva has been hailed as "incredible" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, such has been the impressive nature of his season to date, and the fact that he is only 19 means that he still has so much improving to do. If Liverpool brought him as competition for Van Dijk and Konate, immediately leaping above Matip and Gomez in the pecking order, it should immediately make the Reds more formidable defensively next season.