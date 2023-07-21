Highlights

Liverpool could still potentially be in the mix to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer, according to an update from journalist Christian Falk.

Have Liverpool been linked with Benjamin Pavard?

The £116,000-a-week-earning Frenchman has enjoyed an impressive career to date, enjoying a huge amount of success at both club and international level. He won the 2018 World Cup with France, scoring a memorable goal against Argentina in the knockout stages, and he has also tasted Bundesliga title glory on four occasions, not to mention winning the Champions League once for good measure.

Despite this, it does look as though Pavard could have reached the end of his time at Bayern, considering his current deal expires next summer and he is yet to agree an extension. There seems to be no sign of him changing his mind on that, meaning the German giants could look to cash in on him now, rather than lose him on a free transfer in 2024.

Liverpool are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old in the recent past, as the Reds possibly looking to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer. They have now received a boost in their pursuits of him, following an important update from a reliable journalist.

Could Liverpool still sign Benjamin Pavard?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Falk admitted that Pavard wants to leave Bayern this summer and that all of the Premier League's top six clubs will be alerted to the situation, which includes Liverpool:

"Bayern Munich has no offer at the moment on the table, but he's told the club he won't sign a new contract. So, Munich now want to sell him.

"It's now up to the Premier League clubs to make an offer. He has an agent, but also, Pini Zahavi is working with the agents and he has good contacts with the Premier League clubs and, I think, every Premier League club in the top six.

"So, I'm sure that there will be an offer in the next weeks from a Premier League club."

Pavard could actually be a very astute signing by Liverpool if their interest is serious in him, considering the experience and winning mentality he has built up over the years for both club and country. At 27, he is very much in his peak years of his career, and the fact that he is adept at playing at both right-back and centre-back makes him a dream when it comes to versatility.

The 49-time capped France international could be viewed as strong backup option to Trent Alexander-Arnold, or even a key starter if the Englishman ends up playing in midfield at times moving forward - Thomas Tuchel has called him "underrated" and a "top team player" - although he may want to be starting matches every week, which could be a stumbling block.

Liverpool could get Pavard in a cut-price deal, however, considering his contract situation, and while far from the most spectacular full-back around, he could be a really strong squad option. A left-footed defender who can play centrally and on the left could take precedence, though, further putting doubt over the move happening.