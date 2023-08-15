Liverpool are battling Premier League rivals Manchester United for the signature of Benjamin Pavard, and a new report has now revealed whether he would be willing to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

With just over two weeks left in the summer transfer window, the Reds must start making progress towards signing new midfielders, as they are running out of options, with Southampton's Romeo Lavia now set on joining Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo has already joined the Blues, meaning PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who has a £32m release clause included in his contract, could be targeted as a potential alternative option, but there will be competition from Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also said to be long-term admirers of Real Madrid's Aurielien Tchouameni, but the Spanish side currently do not intend to let him leave, and the player himself has no interest in departing the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Midfield is not the only position that Klopp is keen to strengthen, though, with Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida recently detailing that Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio is being targeted, with Liverpool willing to pay his €45m (£39m) release clause.

According to a report from Abendzeitung Munchen (via Sport Witness), the Reds are also courting Munich defender Pavard, who plans to leave the Bundesliga champions this month, with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2024.

However, there is set to be fierce competition for the 27-year-old's signature, with Manchester United also interested, and a report from Sport Bild states the Red Devils have already agreed a deal with the player himself.

With the Frenchman struggling in the DFL-Supercup final on Saturday, it is suggested this may be because he is mentally already at either United or Liverpool, with Thomas Tuchel playing him in his unpreferred position of right-back, before bringing him off at half-time.

The left-footed defender has been utilised at right-back throughout the majority of his career, but the report seems to suggest he is more comfortable slotting at centre-back, having made a total of 109 appearances in that area of the pitch.

Even though the France international prefers to be deployed in a central role, his versatility may still be very useful to Klopp, as it could allow the manager to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role, where he has admitted he enjoys playing.

The Bayern star has the right attributes to be a success in either position, averaging 2.37 tackles per 90 over the course of the past year, ranking him in the 93rd percentile compared to other centre-backs, while also placing in the 98th percentile for non-penalty goals.

The £83k-per-week defender is clearly a solid option to have at either end of the pitch, and there is also an indication he would be a good influence to have in the dressing room, having been lauded as a "wonderful character" by Bayern board member Uli Hoeness.

The only issue is that Man United appear to be ahead of Liverpool in the transfer race, so the Reds may have to move swiftly if they are to beat their rivals to his signature.