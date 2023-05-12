Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay won't be rushed back from injury and will definitely miss the rest of the season, according to an update from reliable journalist David Lynch.

How has Ramsay fared at Liverpool?

The 19-year-old joined the Reds from Aberdeen last summer, arriving as a highly-rated right-back prospect who was hailed as "elite" by Dons chairman Dave Cormack back in 2021. Sadly, his first season at Anfield has been horribly injury-plagued, limiting him to just two appearances in all competitions, and not a single minute of action in the Premier League.

Ramsay hasn't featured at all since way back in November, with a back issue and then a knee injury causing him major problems and keeping him sidelined for many months. It has been a cruel way for the Scot to begin his Liverpool career, with so much expected of him when he arrived, and glimpses of his potential shown during his fleeting appearances.

The hope is that the teenager is slowly on the mend and closing in on a return, however, and a key update has emerged regarding his current situation.

When will Ramsay return from injury?

According to Lynch for Football Insider, Liverpool are "taking a cautious approach" with Ramsay, who won't play between now and the end of the season. That being said, he is "expected to be fully fit for a pre-season period in which he will hope to show Klopp that he is worthy of operating as the first-choice back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back".

It is noted that he will face competition and could lose the role to fellow youngster Conor Bradley however, who is also considered a potential long-term understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

It is only right that Liverpool handle Ramsay with care, ensuring his injuries don't affect him too badly so early in his career, perhaps due partly to them rushing him back. The hope is that a full pre-season will aid him hugely moving forward, and that these current issues are no more than the growing pains that someone like Steven Gerrard also suffered from in his younger days.

Ramsay looks like a player of such top quality and with such a high ceiling - he registered nine assists in 39 appearances for Aberdeen and has been hailed as "absolutely exceptional" by Jurgen Klopp - and he still has so much time on his side that he should be moved along at his own pace, eventually providing genuine depth at right-back.