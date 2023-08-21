Highlights Liverpool has reportedly held talks with Crystal Palace about signing midfielder Cheick Doucoure, indicating their interest in bolstering their midfield options.

Doucoure impressed in his debut season in the Premier League, demonstrating strong defensive abilities with high tackle and interception statistics.

However, with Palace demanding a hefty fee of £70m for the 23-year-old, Liverpool should carefully consider whether he is worth the risk, especially given his limited experience in the league.

Liverpool have now held talks over a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure, a recent report from the Daily Mail has revealed.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds' various pursuits of new midfielders have been well-documented this summer, and they are said to have done their due dilligence on Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, although journalist Ben Jacobs does not believe he will be a major target, saying:

"Liverpool sources have always indicated that there's not a great deal in any suggestion of talks with Fiorentina or offers being lined up at this stage."

Instead, Jurgen Klopp may choose to pursue Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, with it recently being reported that the manager has now changed his mind on the Dutchman, having previously not been especially keen on bringing him to Anfield.

Klopp is also said to have reignited his interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, who could be available for a fee of around £35m this summer, according to a report from the Daily Mail back in June.

The Daily Mail have also provided some new information on Liverpool's pursuit of another midfielder, recently claiming they have held talks with Palace over a move for Doucoure, as they look to bolster their options in the engine room.

Having impressed in his debut season with the Eagles, after joining from Lens in a £22m deal last summer, the Mali international could be on the move already, but he will not come cheap, if previous reports about Palace's valuation are to be believed.

According to Football Insider, Palace have informed the Reds they plan to hold out for £70m if they are to part ways with their central midfielder, potentially landing themselves a huge profit on the amount they forked out for him last summer.

How good is Cheick Doucoure?

It is fair to say the 23-year-old has hit the ground running in the Premier League, given the impact he made at Selhurst Park last season, particularly in a defensive sense, making a total of 77 tackles, the 12th-highest amount in the division.

Not only that, but the former Lens man is also adept at making interceptions, ranking in the 96th percentile on that metric per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, while also placing in the 84th percentile for clearances.

Considering his age, and his defensive abilities, the Bamako-born midfielder could be a fantastic long-term replacement for Fabinho, but there are doubts over whether he is worth the amount Palace are demanding.

Given that he only has one season in the Premier League under his belt, it would be a big risk for Liverpool to shell out £70m, and Palace are in a strong negotiating position, as the maestro is contracted until 2027.

Lauded as "classy" by members of the media, Doucoure could be an excellent signing for Liverpool, but they should only entertain a move if Palace are willing to drop their asking price by a considerable amount.