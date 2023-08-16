Liverpool have now turned to Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure as their main midfield target in the No.6 role this summer, but it will take a lot of money to sign him.

What's happening with Liverpool's midfield?

The Reds' summer started in positive fashion when it came to midfield reinforcements, with Alexis Mac Allister arriving from Brighton, and Dominik Szoboszlai coming in from RB Leipzig.

Since then, however, things have gone badly in the middle of the park, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson allowed to leave for Saudi Arabia, but no replacements coming in yet. Not only that, but they have had to sit and watch both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia choose Chelsea over them in recent days, which has been a bitter pill to swallow.

There is now a genuinely desperate need for Liverpool to sign at least one new defensive midfield before Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Anfield, and it looks as though their new biggest target has been found, following an important new update.

Will Liverpool sign Cheick Doucoure?

According to The Independent's reliable Miguel Delaney, it is Doucoure who Liverpool are now looking at as their primary No.6 target this summer:

"Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure. Jurgen Klopp has insisted on a number six to bolster his squad after missing out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, with Romeo Lavia set to follow the Ecuadorian to Stamford Bridge.

"The Anfield club have had to search for alternative options, with Doucoure likely to be cheaper than both previous targets. Doucoure’s final price could come in at under £60 million, although Palace are wary of losing too many players this summer."

While the disappointment of failing to sign Caicedo and Lavia has been clear among the Liverpool fanbase, it is encouraging to see the club acting fast to sign an alternative as soon as possible.

Doucoure is someone who could end up being an inspired choice if the move is completed, having caught the eye for Palace in his first season at the club, starting 34 Premier League games and averaging 2.3 tackles per match. Compatriot Seko Fofana has called him "incredibly complete" and he won Palace's Player of the Season award last term.

In last Saturday's 1-0 win away to Sheffield United on the opening day of the new campaign, the Malian completed three key passes and won two tackles, highlighting the quality of his all-round game and the positive attributes he could bring to a Liverpool side so badly in need of fresh legs in the No.6 position.

If the Reds can sign Doucoure, potentially bring in another midfielder and also sign a left-sided centre-back, it will complete a good summer overall, despite the various negatives that have arrived along the way.

Sunday's 1-1 draw away to Chelsea showed just how much Liverpool need an expert sitting midfielder, with Alexis Mac Allister doing well there but far more effective higher up the pitch, and if that isn't addressed sooner rather than later, Jurgen Klopp's men could quickly find themselves losing early ground on the top teams around them battling for European football.