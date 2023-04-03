Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, according to an update from reliable journalist Miguel Delaney.

Could Gallagher leave Chelsea?

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and enjoyed an impressive spell there, prior to returning to Stamford Bridge in the summer. He would have hoped to key a key role under Thomas Tuchel and then Graham Potter, but he has struggled for regular playing time.

This season, Gallagher has only managed to start 10 of Chelsea's Premier League matches, also coming on as a substitute 15 times, and he has scored and assisted just once apiece in the competition. The Englishman's current squad role may be causing him frustration, and for that reason, he could look for a fresh challenge at the end of the season.

The midfielder's current Blues deal expires in the summer of 2025 but an exit rumour has now emerged that suggests he could be heading to a Premier League rival in the next transfer window.

Could midfielder end up at Liverpool?

According to The Independent's Delaney, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has "identified" Gallagher as an option to sign this summer, bolstering his midfield options in the process. The Reds have struggled greatly in the middle of the park all season long, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson seemingly past their best, and the likes of Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones out injured too often to enjoy a big enough influence.

The report states that Klopp feels Gallagher has "exactly the kind of energy and attributes that could go to another level" in his side, with Chelsea "under pressure to offload a number of players this summer", due to "Financial Fair Play requirements after spending so much in the first season of the new ownership".

Gallagher is clearly a good player - one who has won six caps for England and been hailed as "extraordinary and outstanding" by Tuchel in the past - but there are question marks over whether he is at the level required to help transform Liverpool's midfield issues, especially compared to someone like Jude Bellingham. There is a reason why he is struggling to consistently start games for Chelsea and he is also far from being a key man for England.

Granted, he possesses great energy and work-rate, averaging 1.2 tackles per game in the Premier League this season, but the Reds need to be bringing in more formidable signings, unless he is happy to again be handed a squad role.