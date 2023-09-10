Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is now advancing in his quest to conclude a deal at Anfield as the German coach continues his squad planning, as per reports.

What's the latest news involving Liverpool?

The Reds have made a relatively strong start to the 2023/24 campaign and sit third in the Premier League table with ten points from their first four fixtures in the English top flight.

Nevertheless, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has copped criticism from former England forward Jay Bothroyd, who believes that the Uruguay international needs to do more given his £85 million price tag. Speaking on Sky Sports Saturday Social, Bothroyd stated:

"For me he’s between a C and a D. When he has played he’s played the majority of games on the left, and when he has played as a striker I don’t think he’s played well. We spoke about missing chances, and he’s missed loads of chances. I know pricetags, at £80m, I’m expecting him to come in and score goals, but he hasn’t done it in the Premier League yet. He has to really work on his composure as a striker".

Cited by 90min, French defender Ibrahima Konate has taken to social media platform Instagram to show the world his progress as he battles back from a thigh injury. The 24-year-old posted footage of him going out on a run and also, later on, Konate showed fans himself on a bike ride, indicating that he is building his way back up to full fitness. It remains unclear when the former RB Leipzig defender will be available for selection once again.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma is believed to be on Liverpool's radar; however, Manchester City, Barcelona and Napoli are also keen on the Japan international, as per the same outlet.

Who could sign a new deal at Liverpool?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has taken to social media platform X to issue an update on the state of play regarding the future of left-back Kostas Tsimikas at Anfield, stating:

"Liverpool are now advancing in talks to extend Kostas Tsimikas' contract. Negotiations are progressing to get it done as soon as possible. Discussions will continue to complete the agreement, as @JamesPearceLFC called."

Capology understand that the Greece international is contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and earns £50,000 per week on Merseyside.

In his time at Liverpool, Tsimikas has become a reliable understudy for Andy Robertson at left-back and has registered 12 assists in 62 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, the 27-year-old has excelled in comparison to his positional peers around Europe's top five divisions in the art of progressive passes received, taking in around 7.77 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the 92nd percentile for this metric.

Tsimikas may not overtake Robertson as Liverpool's starting left-back under Klopp in the immediate future; nevertheless, he has proven his worth as a capable deputy who can replicate the Scot's intensity both in attack and defence, with the Reds also in the Europa League this season.