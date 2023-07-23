Highlights

Liverpool's interest in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure this summer is "genuine", according to a fresh update journalist Ben Jacobs.

How old is Cheick Doucoure?

The Malian, who is still only 23 years of age, moved to Selhurst Park last summer, joining from Lens after an impressive spell in France. He enjoyed a strong first season in a Palace shirt, starting 34 out of 38 Premier League matches and providing both technical quality and athleticism.

It seems abundantly clear that the Eagles consider him a vital player moving forward, so they will be doing their utmost to retain his services for as long as possible.

Liverpool appear to be the club pushing the hardest for Doucoure's signature this summer, as they continue to eye up much-needed midfield reinforcements. Both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are set to leave in the very near future, leaving a big void, even though the pair are arguably past their best.

It doesn't look as though the Reds' interest in the Palace ace is going away, with a new update further suggesting that he could be off to Merseyside before the 2023/24 season gets started.

Are Liverpool still interested in signing Cheick Doucoure?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that Doucoure is still very much seen as a primary transfer target for Liverpool this summer, backing the move to happen:

"The Liverpool interest is genuine, but I think that Crystal Palace will only entertain offers for a significant sum because they signed the player from Lens last summer.

"Given that he is still relatively new at the club, any sale will be at a reasonably large fee because Crystal Palace still see Doucoure as being important."

This is a largely encouraging update for Liverpool supporters, even though it seems clear that will be no chance of signing Doucoure for a cut-price amount. At 23, he is at a brilliant age to come in and grow as a footballer, providing the legs and influence that Fabinho once did in the No.6 role, prior to age seemingly catching up with him last season.

An average of 2.3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 1.4 clearances per game in the league in 2022/23 outline what a strong defensive player the Mali international is, but he also registered three assists, showing that he can also contribute in an attacking sense when required.

If Liverpool could bring in both Doucoure and Romeo Lavia, it could end an ideal summer of incomings, providing the natural defensive nous that Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arguably don't have, given their more attack-minded nature as players.

That would then allow Doucoure to be the regular starter in the No.6 role, with 19-year-old Southampton man Lavia arriving as a squad option who can grow over time without the burden of being expected to perform week in, week out.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson has hailed his player's "positional sense, his ability to read the game, his technical ability, and the fact that he gets around the field so well" as reasons for his influence, suggesting Liverpool could have a gem on their hands if they get a deal over the line.