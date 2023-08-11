A Premier League club are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones in the summer transfer window, according to a surprising new update.

How old is Curtis Jones?

The Englishman, who is still just 22 years of age, has made his way through as one of the best graduates of the youth system at Anfield to become a genuinely important squad player.

It hasn't all been plain sailing for Jones, whose form has suffered at times, not to mention injuries holding him back, but there were signs towards the end of last season that he had really found his groove. The youngster benefited from enjoying a run in the first-team and he shone in a Gini Wijnaldum-esque role as a No.8, scoring three times in the Premier League in total.

While Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have come in and increased competition for places in Liverpool's midfield - Moises Caicedo could also be set to join in a £110m move - the boyhood Reds supporter should still have a key role to play moving forward, with this season hopefully one that sees him go up a further gear.

That being said, a surprise exit rumour has now emerged regarding Jones, with Crystal Palace seemingly keen on snapping him up in the coming weeks.

Will Curtis Jones leave Liverpool?

According to Caught Offside, the Eagles are eyeing a summer move for Jones, seeing him a strong option to come in and improve their midfield:

"While there is still a lot of focus on securing at least one more high-profile incoming with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and now Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo among the Reds’ shortlisted options, as per CaughtOffside sources, one player who is attracting interest of his own is Curtis Jones."

It would make absolutely no sense for Liverpool to sell Jones at this point in his career, having impressed so much in the spring, and still having so many years ahead of him to improve further.

The fact that Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all moved on only makes it more important to keep hold of him, so it would be an enormous shock to suddenly see him head to Palace.

Whether Jones can be a regular member of the starting lineup in 2023/24 remains to be seen, with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai primed to take up the No.8 berths, but Jurgen Klopp won't hesitate in playing him if he believes he merits it.

The Liverpool manager called him "fantastic" recently, following a star turn for England's Under-21s at the European Championships - a tournament that the Three Lions won - and he looks at a good moment in his career, in terms of being ready to take that next step and become a really top-class option for the Reds.

A year or so, ago a move away arguably made a little more sense, at which point there were more doubts about his long-term worth, but he has shown what he is capable of when fit and firing, so the idea of him making the step down to join Palace make no sense at all.