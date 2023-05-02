Under Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool had arguably the greatest chance to end their near quarter-of-a-century league title drought during the 2013/14 season.

Everyone knows what happened, the infamous Steven Gerrard slip, ‘Crystanbul’ and Manchester City strolling home in the end to win their second Premier League title, however, it was clearly a step forward for the Anfield side.

Much was expected the following campaign, yet it was back to normality for the Reds, failing to challenge for any trophy and Rodgers’ business in the transfer window was poor in the three windows after their brush with glory.

In came the likes of Rickie Lambert, Mario Balotelli, Nathaniel Clyne and Danny Ings, who all struggled to make an impression on Merseyside.

The signing of Ings was among Rodgers’ worst of the lot, especially with his terrible goal record and just how much he cost the club across his three seasons.

How much did Danny Ings cost Liverpool?

Before joining the Reds, Ings had impressed at Burnley, scoring 43 goals in just over 100 appearances, and it looked as though the Anfield outfit had secured a bargain when he joined for free ahead of the 2015/16 campaign.

However, towards the end of that season, Liverpool were ordered to pay a settlement fee which ended up costing the club a total of £8m. Going by his poor debut campaign at the club, it wasn’t looking like money well spent.

He netted just three goals from nine appearances in all competitions, and it was clearly evident that Jurgen Klopp just didn’t fancy him as a key member of his first-team squad.

Ings made only another 16 appearances for the Reds in the next two years, scoring once and in the summer of 2018 he moved to Southampton for a fee of £20m, with the club recouping the money they had splashed out on him in the first place.

The Englishman was earning £77k-per-week at Liverpool which works out at £12m over his three full seasons, combined with the £8m fee for his services, he rinsed them for £20m and managed to score just four goals in total, a terrible waste of money.

Ings has gone on to represent the Saints along with Aston Villa and now West Ham United following his failed stint at the Reds, scoring 63 times since 2018, clearly redeeming himself.

Luckily Klopp hasn’t had many expensive mistakes during his tenure as manager, with his diligence and knowledge in the transfer market allowing Liverpool to be extremely profitable with players going into the future.