Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez is "available" for his side's crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City this weekend, according to journalist Andy Hunter.

How has Nunez fared this season?

The Uruguayan arrived at Anfield last summer as a big-money arrival from Benfica, as he looked to make up for the loss of Reds legend Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich after six years on Merseyside. It hasn't always been plain sailing for Nunez in his first season on Merseyside, however, and he hasn't been helped by the team's struggles as a whole.

While some of the 23-year-old's finishing has been erratic at times, he has still scored 14 goals in all competitions.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Nunez has been suffering with a minor injury problem during the international, leaving his involvement in this weekend's action in doubt. Jurgen Klopp's side head to reigning champions City on Saturday lunchtime, in what represents a huge challenge in their top-four battle.

While Luis Diaz won't return to the pitch yet, despite being back in training this week, some encouraging news has emerged regarding another Reds attacking hero that will buoy the supporters.

Could Nunez start at Man City?

Taking to Twitter following Klopp's pre-match press conference, journalist Andy Hunter confirmed that Nunez is fit for Saturday's trip to the Etihad, in a much-needed boost for the Reds boss:

"Darwin Nunez available for City."

This is clearly an enormous positive for Liverpool, with Nunez someone who may still be raw as a footballer, but is so capable of producing moments of magic. His record suggests he could be a potent threat for the Reds on the counter-attack against City, especially with the hosts desperate for a win in the title race, and therefore potentially pushing men forward as the minutes tick by.

With the former Benfica man on the left wing, Mohamed Salah down the middle and Cody Gakpo linking the attack centrally - Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are also options - Liverpool could have a match-winning trio in the final third, as they so devastatingly showed in the 7-0 win over Manchester United, in which they all scored twice.

Nunez has continued to silence many critics who have been overly critical of his form since joining the Reds, and a big goal at the Etihad could further quieten the negative voices in what promises to be a thrilling game between two sides who have cooked up some classics in recent years.