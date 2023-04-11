Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is "losing patience" due to his lack of game time in recent weeks, pundit Frank McAvennie has recently told Football Insider.

Is Darwin Nunez growing frustrated at Anfield?

Nunez has started to become accustomed to a more limited role in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp bringing him on as a second-half substitute in two of the last three Premier League games.

That said, it has only been a short spell out of the team for the Uruguayan, who has received plenty of opportunities to impress in his first season with the Reds, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

Even so, McAvennie has recently told Football Insider that he believes the forward is already growing frustrated at Anfield, while he also indicates he does not believe he is currently at the level required to be a top player for Liverpool.

The pundit said: "I can tell you this – I think he is losing patience.

"Liverpool are buying players for the future.

"There is no doubting that he is going to be a good player, I can see that a mile away, but at the moment, ‘no’.

"Man City went out and bought [Erling] Haaland who is going to break all the records now, and that is the difference.

"It just shows how much Liverpool are missing [Sadio] Mane. [Roberto] Firmino has not been playing much, [Mohamed] Salah has been playing with different players every week.

"It is strange but they have got to get back to winning ways."

Should Nunez be given more opportunities?

As previously highlighted, the 23-year-old has been given plenty of chances to prove himself since arriving in an £85m deal from Benfica last summer, and it is a little harsh to suggest he has underperformed.

While his displays have perhaps not merited the huge price tag, the Artigas-born attacker has scored a very respectable 14 goals in 36 appearances, including four in the Champions League, and he is only going to improve as he becomes more accustomed to English football.

McAvennie is correct to suggest the Reds are missing Sadio Mane, but it was always going to be an unbelievably difficult task to replace the Senegal international, who registered 168 goal contributions in his 269 appearances for the club.

Nunez, who earns £140k-per-week, was hailed as "outstanding" by the media earlier this season, and there is every chance he could kick on and become a vital player for Liverpool next season.