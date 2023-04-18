Liverpool returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion as they demolished Leeds United 6-1 at Elland Road to secure a vital three points.

Jurgen Klopp’s men hadn’t won in the Premier League since the start of March, when they scored seven goals against Manchester United and were well overdue another win which boosts their European credentials.

The German stuck with the same team that drew 2-2 with Arsenal last week, and it paid dividends, with the front three of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah all helping themselves to goals, while late substitute Darwin Núñez grabbed one too in a resounding display of attacking prowess.

The Anfield side dominated possession during the tie, having the ball 74% of the time and made their seven shots on target count.

Jota, who hadn’t scored in over a year, finally ended his drought with a double, and he averaged a Sofascore rating of 8.5/10, the joint-highest on the team.

The Portuguese forward took five shots, registered three goal contributions, and made one key pass in what was a lively display and a timely return to form at a crucial point of the campaign.

Yet it wasn’t he, nor the other two attackers who excelled the most, that honour goes to Curtis Jones.

How did Curtis Jones perform against Leeds United?

What a difference eight days can make. Last week against the Gunners, Jones was statistically one of the worst players on the team, just behind Virgil van Dijk, tonight, he was among one of their finest performers.

Aside from the front three and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jones’ Sofascore rating of 7.9 was the best in the Liverpool starting XI last night as he grabbed an assist, took 85 touches and completed 89% of his attempted passes, showing a much greater improvement than last week.

The Englishman provided an extra attacking dimension to Liverpool’s attack, making two key passes and succeeding with all four of his dribble attempts, demonstrating that he can contribute going forward when required.

By also making five tackles, one clearance and winning 11 duels, the £15k-per-week earner justified his selection in the starting XI as his defensive ability was key in allowing the Anfield side to secure a crucial three points and his performance was praised by journalist Josh Bunting, who said:

“Curtis Jones having a really good game here, completed the most dribbles and won the most duels also has an assist to his name. The pass to Diogo Jota is sensational, so sharp and smart to pick him out to score. Has been that driving force in the midfield in an energetic display.”

Bouncing back following his unconvincing display against Arsenal suggests the midfielder doesn’t allow a poor performance to bring him down and he was integral to Liverpool’s landslide win last night.