Liverpool are interested in signing Southampton centre-back Duje Caleta-Car this summer, with manager Jurgen Klopp personally driving the move, according to reports from Spain.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher has claimed that Klopp will need to bring in three midfielders this summer, however that is not the only area the manager will need to strengthen, with new centre-backs also being looked at.

The Reds have been linked with a number of options, including Josko Gvardiol, with the RB Leipzig defender frequently being touted for a switch to Anfield ever since impressing for Croatia at the Qatar World Cup.

Another defender Klopp could look at signing is Lens' Kevin Danso, having recently sent scouts to run the rule over the 24-year-old, while they are also interested in a move for OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, as per Fabrizio Romano.

However, Liverpool could also look at signing a new defender from closer to home, with reports from Spain claiming Caleta-Car could be targeted, as the 26-year-old is likely to leave Southampton following from their relegation from the Premier League (via Caught Offside).

The Croatian has caught Klopp's eye over the years, and the manager's desire to sign him, coupled with the Saints' financial needs, could pave the way for a summer move.

The estimated asking price for the £52k-per-week defender will be €10m (£8.7m), which has attracted the attention of a whole host of other potential suitors.

Should Liverpool sign Duje Caleta-Car?

As expected for a club that have been relegated with time to spare, the Saints have been poor defensively this season, conceding a total of 66 goals, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last ten matches.

That said, Southampton's defence has not been their main problem this season, given that four of their five best-performing Premier League players have been centre-backs, with Caleta-Car ranking fifth, averaging a Sofascore match rating of 6.90.

Despite being hailed as having "major quality" by journalist Dean Jones, the 6 foot 4 colossus has not been particularly impressive across a number of key defensive metrics over the past year, ranking faring poorly in the air, while he also stands in just the 28th percentile for tackles completed per 90.

Even though the former Marseille man is available for a cut-price fee, Liverpool will undoubtedly be able to attract better centre-backs in the summer, and they should continue to pursue the likes of Gvardiol, Danso and Todibo instead.