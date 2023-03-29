Liverpool are keen on signing Enzo Le Fee, according to a report from 90min, and the FC Lorient midfielder has recently announced he wants to leave.

Who could Liverpool sign this summer?

Central midfield is without doubt the main area Jurgen Klopp will need to strengthen in the summer transfer window, given that Fabinho has not been at his best, with pundit Scott Minto claiming "it's like his twin brother is playing" earlier in the campaign. Jordan Henderson has been a fine servant to Liverpool, making a total of 480 appearances for the club, however given that he is 32-years-old, it is about time a long-term replacement is phased in.

There have been a number of different midfielders linked with a move to Anfield, with Klopp said to be confident about landing Chelsea's Mason Mount, with his contract talks hitting a standstill. Jude Bellingham will be the dream signing for many, and agent Haydn Dodge has recently claimed the Reds have made an out-of-window bid of around £100m for the Borussia Dortmund starlet.

According to a report from 90min, Liverpool are also keen on signing Le Fee, who has recently made it clear he wants to leave Lorient, saying:

"I have a special bond with the club and that's why I wanted to extend my contract at the start of the season. I waited for a contract offer from Lorient until December. It never came. Now, I don't expect anything from the club and I won't extend my contract. I hope to leave this summer so that my transfer will bring money to Lorient."

The Reds are said to be admirers of the French midfielder, however they are not the only club monitoring him ahead of the summer, with the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also interested.

Would Enzo Le Fee be a good signing for Liverpool?

Football scout Jacek Kulig has hailed the £12k-per-week maestro as "brilliant", and he has been one of Lorient's key performers in Ligue 1 this season, recording an average match rating of 7.27, the third-highest figure in the squad.

In all competitions, the 23-year-old has weighed in with five goals and five assists, most often being utilised in a central midfield role, but occasionally playing both further forward and in a defensive role, displaying his versatility.

It would be a big step up for Le Fee to move to Liverpool, but he is showing very promising signs in Ligue 1, and at 23, he is at an age where he can develop his game much further.