Liverpool have conducted a scouting mission to assess Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, according to a recent report.

Will Liverpool sign a striker this summer?

The Reds may need to bring in a new striker in the summer transfer window, given that Roberto Firmino has decided to call time on his stay at Anfield, informing Jurgen Klopp that he is uninterested in extending his contract. According to French outlet L'Equipe (via the Metro) Randal Kolo Muani could be targeted by Klopp, however the Frankfurt forward would not come cheap, given that the Bundesliga club are set to demand €100m (£88m) to sanction his departure.

Liverpool have also been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but they would have to break the bank to sign the Nigerian, as his current club are said to value him at £100m, an amount Chelsea are willing to match.

Now, according to a report from 90min, the Reds are also interested in making a move for Ferguson, having conducted a scouting mission to assess the Brighton forward, a player they have been aware of since he was 16-years-old. However, there is likely to be a great deal of competition for the Irishman's signature, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Napoli headlining the interest from abroad, while he also has plenty of potential suitors in the Premier League.

That said, the 18-year-old could still commit his long-term future to Brighton, as he is believed to be happy at the Amex Stadium, and is in line for a new, much-improved contract.

Would Evan Ferguson be a good signing for Liverpool?

The starlet has been very impressive in the most recent international break, scoring his first goal for his national side in a 3-2 victory against Latvia, adding to the eight senior goals he has scored for Brighton so far this season.

Before Ireland's most recent match, a narrow 1-0 loss at home to France, the £3k-per-week youngster was hailed by none other than Kylian Mbappe, who described him as a 'very good striker', adding onto praise he's already received from the media this season, with journalist Andy Naylor dubbing him a 'beast'.

Firmino has been a fantastic servant to Liverpool, managing to pick up 15 goal contributions this season despite game time becoming more limited, and Klopp will definitely need to replace him in the summer. Ferguson looks to be a fantastic young prospect, and his form with Brighton indicates he's already not far off first-team level.