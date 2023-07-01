Liverpool are believed to have triggered Dominik Szoboszlai's €70m (£60.1m) release clause at RB Leipzig, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Szoboszlai off to Liverpool?

Reds supporters found themselves in an exciting position on Friday, as various reports suggested a deal to sign the 22-year-old was edging closer all the time.

Having seemingly been battling with fellow Premier League side Newcastle United for Szoboszlai's services, it soon became apparent that there was only going to be one winner in the deal.

The Leipzig star is arguably one of the most exciting young players in the Bundesliga, and Jurgen Klopp has seemingly picked him out as a standout option for Liverpool this summer, as their much-needed midfield rebuild continues.

Szoboszlai's release clause at his current club has been a talking point, with it expiring on June 30th, but a key update suggests that the Reds have got there in time.

What's the latest on Szoboszlai to Liverpool?

Taking to Twitter on Friday evening, Romano dropped an exciting update regarding Liverpool's pursuit of the Hungarian, saying his release clause has been met by the Reds:

"BREAKING: Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool, here we go! Understand RB Leipzig are now informed that Liverpool have triggered the release clause. €70m deal done, to be signed soon. Personal terms agreed, Szobo’s ready for medical tests soon. Huge signing for £LFC."

This is fantastic business by Liverpool, not only lying on the verge of signing a fabulous young prospect, but also acting quickly enough to trigger the release clause and snap him up for a cheaper amount.

The 32-cap and seven-goal Hungary international could be a wonderful addition to the Reds' team next season and beyond, combining creativity, endless product and pressing ability in attacking midfield areas. He has been hailed as the "future icon of Hungarian football" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who also described him as "special" at one point last season.

Liverpool suddenly having Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to call upon in the No.8 roles in midfield has the potential to transform the Reds in the middle of the park, not only providing more of a spark in the final third, but allowing the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to be more effective with extra legs around them. At 22, the Leipzig ace is primed to come in and become a star at Anfield, acting as a poster boy for his next era under Klopp on Merseyside.