Liverpool are favourites to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window, according to a key update from reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Are Liverpool pushing to sign Romeo Lavia?

It is all change in the Reds' midfield this summer, with that area of the pitch set to look completely different once the new Premier League season gets underway next month.

The window started well for Liverpool, with Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister coming in from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai joining from RB Leipzig, but James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all moved on when their contracts expired.

Meanwhile, shock exit rumours surrounding Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have since emerged, with the pair looking likely to depart for Saudi Arabia in the very near future.

That highlights the need for further reinforcements in the middle of the park and Lavia has arguably been linked with a move to Liverpool more than any other midfielder this summer, having shone for Saints last season. The 19-year-old may end up leaving his current club sooner rather than later, following their relegation to the Championship, and Arsenal and Chelsea are also believed to be interested in signing him.

Now, a new claim suggests that a summer switch to Anfield is looking on the cards, in an update that will no doubt excite many supporters.

Are Liverpool favourites to sign Romeo Lavia?

Writing on Twitter on Tuesday morning, Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg dropped a fresh update regarding Liverpool's potential move for Lavia, saying the Reds are now in pole position to get their man:

"News Romeo Lavia: Understand that LFC is the top favorite now! Lavia wants to join Liverpool and has given the green light. No agreement between the clubs yet but concrete negotiations are ongoing. His price valuation was around £50m. Klopp wants him!"

It has since been claimed that the Reds have had a £40m offer turned down for Lavia, with Chelsea keeping an eye on the situation.

In truth, it has felt like Liverpool and Lavia are a match made in heaven for a while now, with the Belgium international clearly keen on joining up with Jurgen Klopp. This further suggests that it could now be a matter of time until the Reds get their man, as they potentially snap up one of the Premier League's most exciting young players.

Lavia was so impressive for Southampton last season, standing out amid their struggles and averaging 2.1 tackles per match in the league. He was also described as "incredible" Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, having left the Etihad for the Saints last summer, and compatriot Kevin De Bruyne has backed him to become a "top player" in the future.

He could come in and prove to be a great addition in Fabinho's No.6 role in front of the defence, and while he is still admittedly very young, he has already displayed a level of maturity beyond his years over past 12 months.

If Liverpool could sign Lavia and another player of a similar ilk - someone with a little more experience, such as reported target Cheick Doucoure, it could end up being a productive summer in the transfer market, in what is a major midfield transformation.