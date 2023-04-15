Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus this summer, having been linked with him in the past.

Is Neuhaus thriving in Germany?

The German was linked to joining the Reds back in the summer of 2021, at a time when midfield reinforcements were needed to make up for the loss of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris-Saint Germain. Neuhaus ended up staying at Monchengladbach, however, and Liverpool made no new signings in that area.

This continued lack of investment in the middle of the park has become increasingly problematic for the Merseysiders, as age catches up with the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

It is essential that Liverpool make midfield additions at the end of this season, especially with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moving on, but with a move for Jude Bellingham appearing to be dead in the water, they need to look at alternatives.

Are Liverpool back in for midfielder?

Taking to Twitter, whilst sharing his article for 90min, reporter Graeme Bailey provided an update on Neuhaus' future, admitting that there is interest in him, as well as name-checking Liverpool in his piece as one of the clubs who are keen in the article:

"A number of Premier League clubs are looking at German star Florian Neuhaus. Back from a knee injury, Borussia Moenchengladbach are trying to tie him to a new contract - if not he could move this summer."

Neuhaus could still be a good signing for Liverpool this summer, even though his reputation arguably isn't as great as it was back in 2021, at a point where his performances for Monchengladbach were particularly strong, scoring six goals and registering five assists in the Bundesliga in 2020/21.

This season, the 26-year-old has only started 10 league matches, which is largely down to a serious knee ligament injury that saw him miss around three months of action.

He has been back playing regularly of late, though - deployed in three full 90 minutes since the middle of March, and given his age, signing him wouldn't feel like too big a gamble.

Journalist Jack Collins once hailed Neuhaus as a "magnificent" player and his all-round midfield ability as a footballer - he has 46 goal contributions (22 goals and 24 assists) in 166 Monchengladbach appearances, and netted twice in 10 caps for Germany - could help ease Liverpool's woes in that area moving forward.