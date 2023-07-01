Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga over a summer move to Anfield, but they aren't alone in showing an interest.

Is Veiga a target for Liverpool?

The £83,000-a-week Spaniard was a standout figure for his side last season, producing some highly impressive performances that were full of creativity and end product.

Veiga scored 11 times in La Liga and also registered four assists for good measure, and a call-up to Spain's senior squad may not be a million miles away, having won four caps for his country's Under-21s to date.

The 21-year-old is one of many midfielders to have been linked with a summer move to Liverpool - Manchester City are also in the race - as the Reds look to make numerous signings there ahead of the new season, following a below-par campaign thanks largely to a beleaguered midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister has already joined from Brighton, which is a big positive step in the right direction, at least another signing is needed in midfield. With Dominik Szoboszlai looking potentially likely to join, too, a key update has emerged regarding the Reds' pursuit of Veiga.

Are Liverpool in talks with Veiga?

According to 90min, Liverpool are one of a number Premier League clubs who have had discussions with the Celta hero regarding a summer transfer:

"90min understands that Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all indicated that they would be willing to meet this sum up front or pay a little extra if paid in instalments. "The quartet have recently held talks with agent Pini Zahavi regarding Veiga's future, while Marseille and Serie A holders Napoli have also registered an interest."

This is a positive update from a Liverpool perspective, suggesting they are still very much keeping their options open when it comes to possible midfield signings.

Veiga certainly looks like a vastly talented young player, already making 55 appearances for Celta and having a "great season" in 2022/23, according to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who hailed the youngster's pace, technique and shooting, comparing him to former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey.

At 21, he is still extremely young, however, so it could be that there are more experienced options out there who could be immediate star men from the off, such as Nicolo Barella, who is five years his senior.

Either way, Veiga's arrival would be largely positive, though, given his long-term potential, and whoever snaps him up could be getting someone who ends up being a star in the Premier League.