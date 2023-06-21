Liverpool could soon add another midfielder to their ranks, with AS in Spain, via Paisley Gates, reporting that the Reds are prepared to trigger the release clause of Gabri Veiga this summer.

Are Liverpool going to sign Gabri Veiga?

The 21-year-old midfielder currently features for Celta Vigo and had only played a smattering of times for the Spanish side before the 2022/23 season. In fact, since being handed his La Liga debut in 2020/21, he had only managed 13 appearances in two campaigns for the club before the beginning of 2022/23.

However, having been trusted on a more frequent basis by his club this term, he has paid them back handsomely. Featuring 36 times this year, he has managed eleven goals and four assists along the way.

Even more impressive is how he ranks when compared to some of the more experienced midfielders in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. Despite some of the names he is going up against, his stats are incredible for a player still in the infancy of his career. His 0.43 non-penalty goals per 90 rate for example puts him in the top one percent in that area and his 2.67 progressive carries per 90 also has him in the 88th percentile in that area too.

Veiga then looks like the real deal - and that is why there now appears to be plenty of clubs willing to sign him. According to a report from Spanish newspaper AS, via Paisley Gates, Liverpool are not only interested, but FSG and Jorg Schmadtke are actually ready and willing to pay his release clause. The player has also been assured by Celta's president that they will sanction an exit if the fee is met.

What is Gabri Veiga's release clause?

That fee stands at 40 million Euros (or £34.2m), which is more than affordable for the Reds. However, they will face Premier League competition from the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea, who are also named as willing to stump up the cash in the report.

Veiga is seen as a really impressive player already by those in the game, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig calling him a "quality box-to-box midfielder" and adding that he has been a "revelation" over the course of the 2022/23 season.

It bodes well for Liverpool, who need reinforcements in the centre of the field. If Schmadtke and Co manage to snap him up then, it could see them land a really exciting prospect who could instantly improve their team.