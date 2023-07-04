Liverpool "have tracked" Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga ahead of a potential summer transfer swoop, however they are yet to make a "concrete proposal" for his services, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Which midfielder are Liverpool signing?

There has now been a fresh update on Liverpool's pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch, with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claiming they are "definitely" out of the race for the Dutchman, while also adding they have now chosen to prioritise a move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Journalist David Lynch has now taken to Twiiter to confirm the Reds have also halted their pursuit of Nice's Khephren Thuram, saying: "Liverpool no longer pursuing a move for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. Talks were held with the player's representatives earlier in the window but Dominik Szoboszlai ultimately emerged as a preferred target."

Jurgen Klopp has started to narrow down his shortlist of midfield targets, and there are now indications the Reds could go in for Veiga, having recently been named as the club leading the race for the Celta Vigo star's signature.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Jacobs confirmed the Spaniard has a number of potential suitors waiting in the wings, and Liverpool are one of them, while he also claimed the youngster would be able to adjust quickly if he completed a move to England.

The journalist said: "I think everybody is looking at Veiga, if I'm perfectly honest with you. It's completely normal because he's just deemed to be a phenomenal talent with a very strong profile that fits the Premier League, and there is also a release clause at €40m (£34m). That is why many Premier League clubs are looking.

"There's no doubt that Liverpool have tracked the player and there's no doubt that Liverpool admire the player. At the time we're recording this, they've not made a concrete proposal."

What position does Gabri Veiga play?

The 21-year-old, who has been hailed as "dangerous", often features in an advanced midfield role, owing to his fantastic record in front of goal, weighing in with 11 goals and four assists for Celta Vigo in La Liga last season.

Not only that, the Spanish youngster is also particularly impressive at dribbling, ranking in the 88th percentile for successful take-ons and progressive carries per 90 over the course of the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has claimed the starlet is also capable of playing as a box-to-box midfielder, given the range of qualities that he has at his disposal, including pace, passing, work rate, off-the-ball movement and bravery.

The Celta Vigo star is said to be "highly talented" in that role, indicating that he could play slightly deeper for Liverpool, should they submit a concrete proposal at a latter stage in the transfer window.

Given his goal-scoring nature, coupled with his range of other strengths, Veiga could be a fantastic addition to Klopp's squad, and Liverpool should undoubtedly make a move for him this summer, particularly considering he will be available for the affordable price of £34m.