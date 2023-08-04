Liverpool have made a "juicy offer" to sign highly-rated Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga but now could loan him back to his current club, according to a report from Spain.

How much does Gabri Veiga earn?

The £3,000 per-week Celta Vigo ace enjoyed an excellent 2022/23 season for his current club, scoring 11 goals and chipping in with four assists in La Liga, and he has been compared to former Chelsea and Manchester World Cup winner Juan Mata, boasting a clever and creative style of play with a wand of a left foot.

Meanwhile, the Reds' midfield has completely changed this summer, with a combination of incomings and outgoings giving it a very new look.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived to bolster their options, but Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have departed recently for Saudi Arabia, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left when their contracts expired back in June.

While Mac Allister and Szoboszlai represent exciting young additions at Anfield, it would be criminal if they are the only two midfielders to arrive in the current transfer window, with more depth and quality needed in that area before deadline day arrives.

It looks as though Romeo Lavia and Andre, from Southampton and Fluminense respectively, are Liverpool's two biggest midfield targets currently, but Veiga is another player who has been linked with a move to Anfield before the new Premier League seasons gets underway.

What's the latest on Gabri Veiga to Liverpool?

According to reports in Spain, via Estadio Deportivo, Liverpool have put a "juicy offer" on the table for Veiga this summer, with the Reds among his biggest admirers currently.

News of the 22-year-old leaving Celta is "beginning to pick up", although the Reds' rumoured €25m (£21.5m) offer is a long way short of his €40m (£34.4m) release clause.

Liverpool may though try to sweeten the deal by offering to loan Veiga back to Celta for a season, a bizarre decision considering the Reds' need for immediate reinforcements.

Veiga is clearly a fantastic young talent with a big future in the game, but it would be a surprise if Liverpool moved for him now for one key reason. The Spaniard is an attacking midfielder who can create in the final third, but in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, the Reds have already filled those positions, with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott also representing good options there.

What Liverpool now desperately need is at least one defensive midfielder, but preferably two, with Fabinho and Henderson's exit leaving the Merseysiders extremely threadbare in that area. Lavia and Andre both fit the bit when it comes to that position, so it makes far more sense for them to be putting their efforts into signings both of those two.

Should Veiga move to Anfield, it certainly wouldn't be sniffed at by supporters, given his quality, but Liverpool need a defensive midfielder and they need it now.

This is a massive few weeks in the transfer window for the Reds, and if the club don't get it right, in terms of bolstering the No.6 position and also bringing in a new left-sided centre-back, there is the risk that they could again fall short in 2023/24 - something that would unacceptable, considering funds are available to be spent.