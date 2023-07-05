Liverpool are interested in signing Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, who has a €45m (£39m) release clause included in his contract, according to reports from Portugal.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Torino defender Perr Schuurs is emerging as a key target for Liverpool, with Tuttosport reporting they have had an opening offer of €30m (£26m) rejected by the Italian club, however they are set to return to the negotiating table with a fresh bid.

Jurgen Klopp has instructed FSG to sign the Dutchman at any cost, so the German tactician is clearly determined to win the race for his signature, but he is not the manager's only defensive target, with Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba also emerging as an option.

90min report that Tottenham Hotspur are also in talks with the Burkina Faso international, though they are concerned about growing interest from the Reds and Newcastle United, so there may be a transfer battle on the cards and it is clear Liverpool want a new central defender.

With Ibrahima Konate recently being linked with a move to Napoli, Klopp could be forced to bring in multiple new additions at centre-back this summer, and there has now been an update on the pursuit of Inacio.

Sport Witness relay reports from Portugal, which detail that Klopp is "not satisfied" with his defence, and the Sporting CP defender is "one of the names" on his list of targets for this window.

Liverpool are said to have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old on several occasions last season, and they would have no problem meeting the €45m (£39m) release clause included in his contract.

However, the Reds may have to move swiftly if they want to sign the youngster for a lower amount, as Sporting are working on offering him a new deal, which would ideally see his release clause raised to €80m (£69m).

As such, if Liverpool are going to make their move, they will need to do so before any contract is signed.

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

The Almada-born defender almost exclusively plays at centre-back, but that has not stopped him from pitching in down the other end of the pitch, ranking in the 98th percentile for assists, and in the 99th percentile for shot-creating actions per 90 in the past year, when compared with other centre-backs.

Lauded as a "sensation" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the youngster has a keen eye for cutting out opposition attacks, averaging 1.4 interceptions per game last season, the second-highest figure of any Sporting player who played more than two games.

Although he is still very young, the Portugal international is already well-adjusted to first-team football, having made a minimum of 25 appearances in all competitions for Sporting over the past three seasons.

In the 2021-22 campaign, the starlet averaged more passes per game than any other player in the Portuguese top flight, highlighting how composed he is in possession of the ball.

£39m could end up being a steal for Inacio, and Liverpool should move quickly before he puts pen to paper on a new deal.