Liverpool have opened talks to sign highly-rated Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Is Inacio a key man for Sporting?

At just 21, Inacio is already an important player for his current side, producing a string of influential performances at the heart of the defence. This season, he has made 29 appearances in the Primeira Liga, averaging 1.9 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game, as well as playing six times in the Europa League, helping Sporting knock out Arsenal.

The Portuguese's displays are not going unnoticed around Europe and he has been linked with a move to Premier League, with Liverpool one of the clubs reportedly in the race in the sign him. They face strong competition from the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United, though.

A new update has now emerged regarding the Reds' pursuit of Inacio, as they look to make defensive additions ahead of next season.

Could Liverpool make a move for Inacio?

According to Le Parisien, both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in snapping up the Sporting hero this summer. The Reds are thought to be ahead of the Ligue 1 giants in the pecking order, however, having already started talks with the player.

Sporting have set an asking price of €45m (£39.9m) for the centre-back, but it remains to be seen which clubs are willing to pay that amount for his services.

Inacio looks like such an exciting prospect and he could be the perfect defensive addition at Liverpool once the summer transfer window arrives. He could come in as an upgrade on both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, with the pair not at their best this season, and he could even be viewed as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who turns 32 this summer.

The two-cap Portugal international has already made 118 appearances for Sporting, despite being so young, so he would be coming in as someone with plenty of experience who can be relied upon from the off. He has been described as an "underrated" player by journalist Zach Lowy, and the fact that he is left-footed could give Liverpool's defence some balance.

The Reds should do all they can to snap up Inacio ahead of their rivals, with the 21-year-old a player with such a high ceiling who could eventually blossom into one of Europe's best players in his position.