Liverpool are looking to acquire the services of another Bundesliga star - this time one who knows the Premier League well - according to a new claim on deadline day.

What's happening with Mo Salah?

The Reds have had a busy summer transfer window, both in terms of new signings and players leaving, with the squad looking very different now. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have all arrived at Anfield since the end of last season, while Ryan Gravenberch is also expected to join from Bayern Munich at the eleventh hour.

Meanwhile, the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have departed Liverpool, among with a number of others, and there are even concerns that star man Mohamed Salah could leave for Saudi Arabia before their transfer window slams shut next week.

On Friday, it was reported by reliable journalist David Ornstein that the Reds have turned down a mammoth £100m +add-ons offer for the 31-year-old from Al Ittihad, not wanting to lose him at this point in his career. It looks as though a potential contingency plan is in place, however, with a new target being eyed up as a possible replacement.

Who are Liverpool linked with?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in making a late push to sign Bayern and Germany star Leroy Sane, seeing him as an ideal successor to Salah:

"Liverpool are exploring a sensational deadline-day move for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, sources have told Football Insider. The Merseysiders have identified the wide attacker, 27, as a top-tier potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

"The future of the Liverpool icon is up in the air going into the final hours of the summer window despite Jurgen Klopp insisting earlier on deadline day he is not for sale."

There is no doubting Sane's quality as a footballer, with Germany manager Hansi Flick saying: "When he brings his speed, he is simply one of the best there is in this position." He has scored 11 goals in 53 caps for Germany, also previously impressing for Manchester City before he joined Bayern.

The idea of Liverpool losing Salah at this point in his career doesn't bear thinking about, however, with the Egyptian still at the peak of his powers, and someone who is irreplaceable at this point. Next summer could make sense to sell him because he will have one more year remaining on his current deal, but the season would be thrown into chaos if he left now.

Sane certainly possesses similar attributes to the Reds' legendary No.11, in terms of being a left-footed wide player who can be devastating on the right-hand side, but he is nowhere near as prolific as Salah - he has scored 25 times in 90 Premier League appearances - and has suffered from more injuries down the years.

The 27-year-old could be a great addition to Liverpool's squad on top of Salah and the rest of the attackers - his current Bayern contract expires in the summer of 2025 - but there would be doubts over whether he could replicate the Egyptian King's world-class levels of consistency and match-winning brilliance.