Liverpool have been linked with snapping up PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare during the summer transfer window and there is still hope of a deal being struck, following a new update regarding his future in the Netherlands.

How old is Ibrahim Sangare?

The Ivorian is still only 25 years of age and has become a key man for PSV since joining from Toulouse back in 2020, proving to be an effective shield in front of the defence.

Sangare has made 137 appearances for the Eredivisie giants to date, and while he is renowned for the defensive side of his game, he has also had an impact in an attacking sense, scoring 14 goals and registering 10 assists, showing what an impressive all-round midfielder he is.

The PSV ace is contracted at his current club until the summer of 2027, so if anyone wants to sign him this summer, it is clear that he won't be available on the cheap. Liverpool are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for him before the end of the month, seeing him as a strong option in the No.6 role after the exit of Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

Wataru Endo's arrival from VfB Stuttgart has added some depth in that area of the pitch, but it is imperative that a younger option also comes in, such as Sangare or Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure, having missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in recent weeks.

It looks as though Sangare could still become a Reds player in the near future, following a new claim, although it won't be easy for them to sign him.

Will Liverpool sign Ibrahim Sangare?

According to a report from Spain [via Paisley Gates], the Reds remain interested in acquiring the signature of the PSV man, but face stiff competition from Bayern Munich. In fact, the Bundesliga champions are the favourites to sign him, but the Merseysiders are not giving up without a fight and will seek to submit one last offer to hijack the deal.

It is encouraging to hear that Sangare is still a target for Liverpool in the remainder of the summer transfer window, considering what a formidable defensive midfielder he is, having been called "extraordinary" by Aad de Mos.

The Ivory Coast international possesses the priceless ability to cover ground and break up opposition attacks in the middle of the park, averaging 2.3 tackles per game in the Eredivisie last season, and at 25, he could be coming in at the perfect point in his career, in terms of being experienced but still right in his prime.

There is every chance that Bayern end up pipping Liverpool to the signing of Sangare, but even if that does happen, this update does suggest that the Reds are still pushing hard to sign another defensive midfielder on top of Endo, which is something that many will see as exciting.

The money is clearly there to make further additions, considering they were willing to pay £110m for Caicedo but were beaten to his signature by Chelsea, and failing to truly fill the No.6 position with a top-quality option may be a big mistake as the season goes on.